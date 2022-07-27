Bihar govt leaders meet in Ludhiana, invite Punjab to invest in textile sector in their state

Days after Punjab government cancelled the textile park project near Mattewara forest range of Ludhiana, representatives from Bihar government visited Punjab asking the industrialists to invest in their state. A meeting in this context was held in Ludhiana in which industrialists from not only textile sector but also automobile and FMCG attended the meeting.

This meeting happened after Bihar came out with its textile and leather policy. Bihar Industries Minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said, “The industrialists of textile hub Ludhiana have shown keen interest in textile and leather policy of Bihar.” A few of the incentives which Bihar has offered to the industry are: exemption from land conversion charges, exemption from stamp duty/registration fee. The state is offering skill development subsidy to eligible units @ 20,000 per employee per annum. If capital investment up to Rs 10 crore happens, 15% incentive will be given to set up plant and machinery.

“In the meeting, the minister claimed of better law and order conditions in Bihar. He also said that investments worth Rs 30,000 crore happened in Bihar in the last financial year. Bihar’s policy and incentives seem to be lucrative, they can be given a second thought,” said Sanjeev Garg, CMD, Garg Acrylics, Ludhiana.

Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said, “The conducive environment for industry is also a big attraction for industrialists of Punjab to invest in Bihar.”

Bihar officials said, “During lockdown we did a survey on ‘what type of workers were coming back to the home state’, and we found that 63% of them were involved in textile sector working in different states of the country. No doubt many of them went back to work, but this indicates that Bihar has enough potential for workforce in this sector.”

The slogan given by the state is “Ek baar tau aayo Bihar”.

“This market can be explored at a wider level. One can always think of expanding their units in Bihar,” the minister added.

Though Bihar government has invited Punjab industrialists to visit Bihar to assess the industrial investment environment on the ground, so far Punjab industrialists haven’t made up their mind for a formal visit.

Bihar officials said that 17 ethanol units were set up in Bihar last year attracting huge investments. They have a land bank of Rs 2,900 crore in different pockets of Bihar – Patna, Badalpur, Mirzapur, etc. “There are 74 industrial sites in Bihar and a single window system for all clearances,” they added.

Kamal Oswal, CMD, Nahar Group; Anoop Bector, CMD, Cremica; Gautam Munjal, CMD, Satyam Auto Industries; and others attended the meeting.

Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said, “People of Bihar have made industry successful all over the country with their hard work. Punjab industrialists know that labourers of Bihar are the core strength of the state. Not just textile sector, our policy is excellent for all kinds of industries.” Appealing to the industrialists and investors of Punjab to invest in Bihar, Sandeep Pondrick, Principal Secretary, Bihar Industries Department, said, “Our department is committed to industrialisation of the state, and we are constantly striving to improve the environment for the industry in Bihar. All possible incentives which we have promised will be given in time.”