Big battle won but fight for MSP to continue

FATEH MARCH continued even on Sunday as farmers kept returning from Singhu and Tikri borders till late evening.

At Singhu and Tikri borders, operation clean up continued with the help of 10 JCBs and over 100 volunteers. “We will clean the entire area and this is our commitment to the administration of Haryana as the area falls under Haryana,” said Dr Swaimaan Singh who had come from New Jersey last December to support the Kisan movement and never went back.

Dr Singh had also set up a hospital at Tikri and had been providing medical help to the farmers free of cost. He is now the in charge of operation clean up at the border protest sites. Several huts made by farmers had messages/ pictures on them and, hence, many farmers got the entire huts loaded in tractors-trolleys to be taken back to Punjab as a mark of remembrance.

In Abohar, farmers were welcomed by Congress leader Sandeep Jakhar who is nephew of former PPCC president Sunil Kumar Jakhar and few AAP leaders of the area. Many farmers had halted in Boha grain market on Saturday evening where a cultural night was planned. They all left for their respective districts on Sunday.

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi too welcomed the farmers and district administrations of all districts had been instructed to welcome to farmers as they enter a respective district. “Till the time our morcha continued, we had a deep understanding not to talk about any political party but only about our movement. This is how we were able to make an impact on the government,” said Satnam Singh from Kila Bharian village in Sangrur district. In Lehragaga constituency of Sangrur, one Lok Chetna Manch used to stand on one side of the main road with banners supporting farmers for the past 29 weeks every Saturday for an hour. On Sunday, they welcomed the farmers, did a victory march in the city before winding up their weekly protest. Harbhagwan Singh Gurne and Gurcharan Singh from Lok Chetna Manch led the victory march.

BKU Dakaunda’s state committee members were in Bathinda and Rampura area on Sunday evening while they were in Barnala in the afternoon. Union leaders of 32 farmer unions went for Fateh March in many places of Punjab on Sunday from morning till evening to show their presence in almost every constituency of the state. Giddha and bhangra continued on the roads in almost every village till Sunday evening.

“Every village is having a marriage like scene. Now the government has understood the importance of the common man,” said Maghar Singh from Kamalewala village of Ferozepur district of Punjab who was given a hero’s welcome in his village when he returned after 378 days. “Our struggle for MSP continues. Hence, the Delhi morcha has been postponed and it hasn’t ended as yet,” said Manjit Singh Dhaner, senior vice-president of BKU Dakaunda.

Joginder Singh Ugrahan, president of BKU Ugrahan, who came on Saturday evening along with general secretary of the union Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan couldn’t resist and they started dancing on the beats of some songs being played by DJs at Bathinda-Dabwali border. On Monday, 32 farmer union leaders will be paying obesience at Golden Temple.