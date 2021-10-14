‘Bid to disturb sanctity of Dussehra’: BJP writes to DGP, wants SKM leaders booked

The Punjab unit of the BJP has asked the state DGP to book SKM leaders for hurting Hindu sentiments by giving a call for burning effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah on Dussehra.

Urging the police to ensure that the “sanctity of the religious festival” is not disturbed, the BJP said that that Article 19 of the Constitution gives right to protest but with restrictions. “But no one can be permitted to disrupt peace and harmony of the state,” said Dr Subhash Sharma, general secretary of the Punjab BJP.

He added: “Few leaders of the SKM are deliberately and maliciously hurting the feelings of the society, especially Hindus, by giving a call that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah’s effigies will be burnt on Dussehra day. This is hurting the feelings of people.”

Dr Darshan Pal, member of SKM and president of Krantikari Kisan Union, Punjab, said, “Yes, we have given a call to burn effigies of the PM and Home Minister and we stand by it. We have asked people to avoid it in sensitive areas, but this call stands for the entire nation.”

He said, “Let people complain about us, however effigy burning is not a new thing, it has been happening for the past many years. Employee unions and many other unions had been burning such effigies in the past as well. Last year too we had burnt effigies on Dussehra but at that time aandolan was more active in Punjab and now it is across the country. ”

He added, “Dussehra means victory of good over evil…We have been struggling against farm laws since June 2020 and in between many incidents have happened including Lakhimpur Kheri. So, farmers will be lodging their protest against evil forces in the country.”

Jagmohan Singh Patiala, general secretary of BKU (Dakaunda) and member of SKM added, “We are not stopping anyone from celebrating Dussehra the way they like. However, we are issuing an appeal to people to burn effigies of the PM and Home Minister….Moreover, effigies were burnt even last year in a similar manner at many places on Dussehra. ”

BJP’s Punjab spokesperson Anil Sareen added, “It needs to be asked as to why farmer unions protest on the days when Hindus celebrate their festivals. Last year too they had burnt effigies like this only on Dussehra day. This year too they have given a call. They burn effigies every now and then, let them do it. However, why do they give such calls on Hindu festivals. On Diwali last year, they observed Black Diwali. On Raksha Bandhan this year, chakka jam was done in Punjab as part of ongoing protest. I appeal to farmer unions that they should not to use festivals for protests, they can do them on other dates as well.”

Dr Sharma also wrote to the DGP that Supreme Court in other cases had already given directions to police to take preventive measures and remedies in case some forces try to breach peace and create disharmony on religious festivals .”Our Festivals are a part of our lives and many people of state celebrate Dussehra with religious purposes,” said Dr Sharma.

“The pious and religious festival of Dussehra is a primary religious occasion in the country and any attempt to disrespect and disturb it should be curtailed,” said Dr Subhash Sharma.

The BJP leader urged the DGP to lodge an FIR against concerned SKM leaders under Sections 153 A and B, 295A read with 298 and 425 of the IPC.