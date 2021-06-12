Bhikhi becomes Punjab’s first village with 100% vaccination coverage

Payal MLA Lakhvir Singh Lakha informed that Punjab's Bhikhi village had a population of 1700, out of which 947 were residents above the age of 18 years. (Representative Image/Nirmal Harindran)

Bhikhi in Payal constituency of Punjab on Saturday earned the laurel of becoming the first village in the state to achieve 100 per cent Covid-19 vaccination coverage for all its 18+ population.

Payal MLA Lakhvir Singh Lakha informed that Bhikhi had a population of 1700, out of which 947 were residents above the age of 18 years. He said that barring 18 pregnant women and some unfit for vaccination due to health issues, all the remaining 905 eligible people had got at least one dose of their Covid-19 jabs.

On Saturday, a function was organised in the village to mark the occasion, during which residents were felicitated by MLA Lakhvir Singh Lakha, ADC (Development) Sandeep Kumar, SDM Mankanwal Singh Chahal, besides others.

ADC (Development) Sandeep Kumar stated that the Bhikhi village panchayat has thus emerged as a pioneer among civic bodies that are eligible for a special grant of Rs 10 lakh, announced earlier by the Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, for achieving 100 per cent vaccination coverage for its 18+ population.

Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma also congratulated the village residents and urged other hamlets of Ludhiana to follow Bhikhi’s example and to get vaccinated in large numbers.

MLA Lakha, on his part, said that it was due to efforts on the ground-level healthcare workers and the panchayat members, that all the 905 eligible beneficiaries of Bhikhi could be persuaded to be vaccinated in special camps organised from time to time.

“While Bhikhi village has already emerged as the frontier among 100 per cent target achievers, there are many other localities that have crossed the 90 per cent landmark already,” said Lakha, while maintaining that he had already spoken to concerned authorities for initiating the process of release of the special grant for the village.