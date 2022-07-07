As CM Bhagwant Mann is congratulated, unknown Dr Gurpreet Kaur thanks everyone

As news of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s second wedding scheduled for Thursday broke, congratulatory messages started pouring in from politicians of AAP, Congress and BJP.

While this was expected, something unusual followed.

A Twitter handle by the name of Dr Gurpreet Kaur, who claims to be from Mohali and joined Twitter in 2018, started thanking everyone. The profile has a picture of the slogan — I stand with farmers — and the description says, “daughter of the soil”.

While Twitter was abuzz with congratulatory messages, some didn’t shy away from taking potshots. Youth Congress leader Brinder Singh Dhillon in a tweet mentioned AAP’s slogan “Ik mauka hor”. “Ik mauka hor (one chance) is the flavour and congratulations to @BhagwantMann for starting his second innings (mauka). Hope the new boss drives away the delhi bosses… new power couple,” he tweeted.

While PPCC president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring tweeted, “My heartiest congratulations to the CM @BhagwantMann Ji as he starts a new chapter in his life tomorrow. Best wishes for a happy and blissful married life ahead,” the handle of Dr Gurpreet Kaur replied, “thank you veerji”.

Former deputy CM OP Soni tweeted, “I congratulate Bhagwant Mann for starting new innings. May God bless the couple and shower happiness and prosperity in the family.”

While Mann thanked Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla in Punjabi, Dr Gurpreet Kaur’s handle retweeted the same message and thanked Birla, apart from replying to cabinet ministers Aman Arora and Harjot Bains.

Harjot Bains said, “Wishing my chief minister @bhagwantmann ji a very happy and blessed married life ahead. I wish them both lifetime of love, respect and companionship.” While Aman Arora, the newly inducted cabinet minister said,” Heartiest congratulations to @BhagwantMann Ji for starting a new married life. Sir, wish you both a life full of happiness, joy, love, prosperity, health and companionship. May Allmighty shower all His Blessings on both of you.”

Meanwhile, BJP’s national spokesperson Tejinder Pal Singh Bagga mocked at Bhagwant Mann’s wedding as he posted a message, “Sent flowers and Best wishes message to @BhagwantMann ji on his wedding, and added a screenshot of an order receipt of a bouquet worth Rs 568 which has been dispatched to CM house, Chandigarh. The order mentioned ‘mixed roses romantic bunch’.