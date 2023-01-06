scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Expedite Halwara terminal work: Mann to officers

Laying emphasis on early completion of this project, Mann said that this project will further put Punjab on the map of air connectivity and save time, money and energy of the commuters.

Bhagwant Mann said that the state government has already released Rs 50 crore for early completion of the work at civil air terminal. (Express Photo)
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Thursday inspected the ongoing work of Civil Air terminal coming up at Halwara and asked the officers to expedite the work.

He said that the timely completion of the project is the need of hour to give impetus to the economic growth of the state. He said the work on this ambitious project has been hanging in fire for the last some years. Mann said that though the project was to be completed by March 31, 2022 but it has already skipped its deadline due to callousness of previous governments.

He said that after assuming the charge of office, his government has put the work on this project in fast-track mode. He asked the executing agency to complete the work in the coming six months adding that any sort of compromise in quality of work will not be tolerated.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 03:28 IST
