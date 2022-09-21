Row over alcoholism: At his native village Satoj, Bhagwant Mann finds solace and support in ‘his men’

ONCE AGAIN, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is in the thick of controvery over his alcoholism. Earlier, in January 2019, he had to take a vow in the presence of his mother during a public rally that he will give up drinking. AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal was also present in that rally in Sangrur.

While the opposition has left no stone unturned to call out the CM for his “alcoholic past and present”, in Mann’s native Satoj village, in Sangrur district, villagers still stood by their “own son”.

Charna Singh, sarpanch of the village said, “Sanu ki pata flight vich ki Hoya? Virodhi dhir kol hor koi mudda nahi (we don’t know what happened in the flight, the opposition has no other issue to talk about so they are now taking this up. People always like to poke their nose in someone else’s personal life.” Interestingly, Charana was a Congress sarpanch when he won in December, 2018. He added, “I don’t judge anyone for his / her personal life.”

Gagandeep Satoj , another villager, said, “Our village hardly faced any power cut this time and our diesel expenses were saved. The CM is doing so much for us. He has given jobs to so many people in the first sox months of his government. In short, we are happy. Why then do we need to focus on these controversies?”

He added, “Who knows what happened in the flight. The airlines said that the delay was due to some inbound flight. Why does the opposition needs to cook up stories and people? The people of Punjab know Bhagwant Mann well.”

He said, “Otherwise also airlines serve alcohol. There are so many liquor vends in Punjab and people enjoy their drinks in the evening. Enna mudda kyon banaya hai ..( why is a issue being made out of this)?”

Chamkaur Singh Satoj, a social sciences teacher in the village, said, “If such a thing has actually happened, then it’s bad. Because he is the CM but I don’t think any of this has happened. Kamm di judgement Karo ..na ke personal life di ( do judgement about the works and not about personal life.)”

He added that Maharaja Ranjit Singh used to drink and even had many queens but we remember him for his governance, bravery and his welfare works for masses. “On the other hand, Aurangzeb had many good habits in his personal life but still we remember him for his cruelty… Hence we should judge Mann for his works,” he said.