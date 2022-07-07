CM Bhagwant Mann wedding: Security up, roads cleaned: Satoj village awaits the newly weds

On Wednesday afternoon when Satoj village in Sunam constituency of Sangrur district saw the news of CM Bhagwant Mann getting married to Dr Gurpreet Kaur on social media, locals couldn’t believe it at first. But when they saw the CM’s mother, cousin Gyan Singh and his wife leave for Chandigarh, where the wedding is to take place on Thursday, they started looking for the bride to be.

Gagandeep Singh, a villager from Satoj, which is the CM native place, said, “I first saw the news on social media and then I switched on the TV, it was on all channels. I spoke to a few AAP workers and finally believed that it is happening on Thursday. It is good that he is marrying again, afterall, everyone needs a partner. We are expecting him to visit the village with his bride soon.”

Gagandeep added that security has been beefed outside the CM’s house and roads are being cleaned as lots of people are visiting the area to get a glimpse of the preparations. Roads are being cleaned in Dreamland colony as well in Sangrur city where the CM has a house . However it was all quiet at both the locations.

Kala Singh, former sarpanch of the village, said, “He had said in 2015 that he was taking divorce and would want to stay alone to serve the state. But at some point or the other, everyone needs a companion. We are happy for him and wants the newly weds to visit the village soon. His former wife used to visit the village with children when they were a couple.”

Kuldeep Singh, sarpanch of Natt village in Sangrur district, said, “Initially, we thought that the girl’s surname is Natt and she is from our village. We started enquiring from which house she was but then we came to know that she is from Pehowa in Kurukshetra.”

It was a topic of discussion among doctors too.

A Sangrur-based pediatrician said, “We were initially very excited that she was from here and thought we might have already met her. But soon we got to know that she is from Haryana. We wish the CM and the first lady a wonderful married life.”