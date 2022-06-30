Bhagwant Mann cheated farmers, didn’t procure moong at MSP: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president, Sukhbir Singh Badal, on Thursday said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had cheated farmers by assuring state procurement of ‘moong’ but only buying 2,400 quintals out of the one lakh quintals of the grain which had arrived at the mandis.

The SAD president visited the grain market of Jagraon in Ludhiana on Thursday and interacted with a group of farmers.

The farmers, during their meeting, told Badal that they had increased the acreage under ‘moong’ following the chief minister’s announcement that it would be procured at the minimum support price of Rs 7,275 per quintal. “However, instead of procuring the moong produce, the farmers have been left to the mercy of private purchasers with the government procuring only 2,400 quintals of the crop despite more than one lakh quintals arriving at the mandi.”.

Asserting that farmers had to sell their crops at Rs 2,000 less than the MSP, Badal said instead of helping farmers the chief minister has put them under further debt.

He also condemned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for spending crores to advertise the fact that the moong crop would be procured at MSP. At the state level, too, he said, the government had failed to procure as much as 83 percent of the moong crop.

Badal then also went on to claim that after moong, farmers were now facing difficulty in selling their maize crop and the government was not providing any support to them.