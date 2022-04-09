Bhagwant Mann assures hassle-free wheat procurement ops

Expressing concern over the delay in arrival of wheat in grain markets and relatively lesser yields in some parts of Punjab due to early onset of summer and sharp rise in temperature, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Friday assured that every single grain of farmers’ produce would be procured by the government through its 2,262 mandis.

Mann , who reviewed the ongoing wheat procurement operations at the largest grain mandi in Khanna, said detailed instructions have already been issued to officials of food & civil supplies department and heads of all the state procurement agencies to ensure timely payment besides immediate lifting.

“There was some delay in arrival of wheat in mandis and in some areas, even the produce is comparatively less. But we are committed to purchase every single grain. Anndaata would be properly taken care of,” Mann said.

He said that this year, they are expecting arrival of 135 lakh mettic tonne of wheat in the state, out of which around 97000 MT would is expected in Khanna mandi alone and around 9.24 lakh MT in Ludhiana.

Sources in the Agriculture department said that the yield this year is likely to be less as compared to the 48.68 quintals per hectare last year, mostly due to sharp rise in temperature amid early onset of summer. Crop cutting experiments are being conducted by department at 2000 places to determine the exact yield, they said.

CM said that due to the Russia-Ukraine war, there would be increase in demand of wheat globally, and this time, wheat is being purchased above the government fixed MSP by private traders. He said that after depositing tax in mandis, private traders can procure wheat from all mandis of the state with ease.

He also said that payment is being transferred online in the bank accounts of farmers within 48 hours and he is personally monitoring the ongoing wheat procurement process.

Mann said that the officials have been strictly directed to ensure that there should no problem in transportation, payment and bardana (gunny bags). He said that his government would not let the farmer face any problem in the mandis. He said that all arrangements of potable drinking water, lights, sitting arrangements and toilets etc have been ensured in all mandis.

On “undeclared commission”, which farmers used to pay in mandis to get their stock sold, CM said, “It used happen in the past. Now things have changed. Everything is transparent now.”

To ensure there is no arrival of wheat from other states, the government is fully geared up and strict action would be taken against anyone allowing this corrupt practice. “We will not allow any outside arrival of wheat in Punjab mandis,” he added.

On the occasion, 50 quintals of wheat of Rajwant Kaur was procured by Punjab State Warehousing Corporation agency and online payment was made on the spot in presence of CM.