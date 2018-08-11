Bhagwant Mann: AAP wants to focus on role as opposition in Punjab

Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann addresses a public meeting Friday. (Express photo) Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann addresses a public meeting Friday. (Express photo)

AAP wants to focus on playing the role of opposition in Punjab rather than indulging in mudslinging, Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann said Friday. “It is back to normal,” he told a public meeting in his constituency after a gap of two months. He was referring to the crisis in AAP after the removal of Sukhpal Singh Khaira as Leader of Opposition.

Earlier, Mann had resigned as president of AAP’s Punjab unit after the party’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal had tendered an apology to Bikram Majithia over drug remarks. However, the party maintained that his resignation is yet to be accepted.

Mann told The Indian Express, “The party saw allegations and counter-allegations exchanged over the past few days. We were forgetting the role of opposition in Punjab. I am among the volunteers with whom this party has been formed. I also met many people from my constituency who came with a number of problems. While I have been visiting my constituency on a regular basis, now I will be travelling to the rest of Punjab as well. On Saturday, I will go to Dhariwal village in Gurdaspur district where a minor girl was raped and murdered. In the next ten days, I will visit Faridkot, Mansa, Muktsar, Bathinda districts of Malwa to get feedback of masses.”

Mann added, “We will not be organising any political conference at Issru village in Khanna town of Ludhiana, rather our party leadership will be going there and paying respects to the martyr. This is a day to remember the sacrifice of Karnail Singh Issru, in the past as well we did not organise political conferences at Jor Mela and Maghi mela as well. However, we will be organising Rakhar Punia political conference at Baba Bakala on August 26.”

