Bhagat Singh’s birth anniversary celebrations: Thousands throng Barnala grain market to talk about Inqlaab

ALL ROADS in Malwa led towards Barnala’s grain market to attend ‘Shaheed Bhagat Singh Zindabad Rally’ organised by BKU Ugrahan. A sea of yellow dupattas and yellow pagris could be seen in the pandal where people had gathered to talk about Bhagat Singh’s slogan ‘ Inqlaab Zindabad and Samraajvad Murdabad’.

Joginder Singh Ugrahan, president of BKU Ugrahan, said, “We have gathered here to talk about claims of people such as Simranjit Singh Mannwho had called Bhagat Singh a terrorist. We also wanted to highlight the pesudo inqlaabi AAP government. Bhagat Singh spoke about equality and wanted to end Samraajvad (corporate culture). But now our CM goes to Germany to promote corporates.”

He added that he wants to warn the CM to mend his ways. “Sometimes he is getting students, farmers, teachers and even assistant professors beaten up (lathicharged). He had promised the moon before forming the government but he is doing nothing,” he said.

Harinder Kaur Bindu, president of women wing of BKU Ugrahan added, “Role of women in farming can’t be undermined and today the yellow dupattas in the pandal are a proof as to how many women have become aware of farming issues and need to stay awake. Our basanti dupattas are a proof that we are followers of Bhagat Singh who taught us to walk on the path of revolution.. it is high time to identify nakli Inqlaabi (false revolution) and expose their nefarious acts .”

Basant Singh Kothaguru, from Bathinda said, “We have been preparing for this rally for the past 20 days. From setting up the pandal, to dividing duties to arranging transport to dry ration, we did it all to make this event a success.” Lachhman Singh Sewewala, general secretary of Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union who represented the farm labourers in the rally, said, “The plight of the farm labourers hasn’t improved and we gathered here today to voice our opinion. We want the CM to know that we are being neglected.