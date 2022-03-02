Between heartbreak and hope, Indian students hop borders for a way home

For the past five days, uncertainty has been the only constant for several Indian youngsters caught up amid an unresolved and escalating military crisis in Ukraine. Their days have been spent seeking help from the Union government, soothing worried families and hopping borders in an alien country with hope and prayers of escaping the war unharmed. Almost all have been forced to approach at least one of the three border points in Ukraine — Poland, Romania and Hungary. Some have even touched two among them. The journeys — occasionally on foot, sometimes without food and most often sleepless — have been anything but easy. On Tuesday, a bunch crossed over to safety, and in brief moments of respite recalled their ordeal.

Lviv to Ukraine-Poland border; back to Lviv and now on way to Hungary

At around 2.30 pm on Friday, a group of 11 students from Lviv in western Ukraine started for the Shehyni-Medyka border of Poland. Barely 50 km into the journey, their cabs came to an abrupt halt due to snarling traffic. They decided to walk, and walked for the next 35 km to reach the border at around 2.20 am in the night. But the worst was yet to come. After spending the entire night out in the open in freezing cold, they allegedly faced harassment by the Ukrainian border force.

“I, my cousin and nine of our other friends had reached the border Friday night after walking for over 35 km. We spent more than 48 hours in the open, but there was no help. In fact, with passing time, the behaviour of the Ukrainian army towards Indians only got harsher. They even tried to snatch my phone when I was making a video call to my parents. After spending a night on the border, we then moved to a shelter home on Saturday — some 8 km from the border — which locals provided us. There was no response from the Indian Embassy. After exposure to such a biting cold, many of us were sick and we decided to return after there was no visible change in situation,” said one from the group.

He added: “So, we again started back for Lviv on Sunday because despite having 2-3 layers of clothes, we were freezing and two of our friends also had sinus which got worse. We reached back to our hostel in Lviv on Sunday night.”

On Monday morning, the group, started their journey towards the Hungarian border after hearing things were “better” there.

“We again booked cabs, which again is not something easy to get seeing the situation here, and started for the Hungarian border Monday. We hope to cross the Hungarian border by Wednesday and then take a train for Budapest from where the Embassy might evacuate us. But first, we hope that we don’t face here what we faced at the Poland border,” said a student to The Indian Express over phone.

“There are five girls in our group and when we asked forces to let them use toilets at the Poland border, they said they should go towards the forest. They locked the washrooms,” he alleged, adding: “We have become nomads, we just want to reach home now, whatever it may take. We have faced a lot and now we are ready to face whatever is left to reach home.”

Lviv to Ukraine-Poland border; back to Lviv and now in Romania

Atul, who along with his friends had reached ahead of the Poland border from Lviv after much harassment, had to return to Lviv after facing what he says “none should ever face in their lifetime”.

“Indian students were treated like animals by Ukrainian forces. Not just boys, but girls were also manhandled. I had reached the Polish border on Saturday but had to come back to Lviv after seeing the condition there. We saw that some students had even abandoned and discarded their extra luggage on the roads just so that they could walk faster to reach the border. Students seemed to have lost faith in the Indian Embassy after they did not respond to our calls. Students even begged locals for help but hardly anyone helped them,” he said.

Atul added: “We then spent a night in the shelter home but the next day even they threw us out because locals said that they had some orders from Ukrainian authorities that they can give shelter only to locals, not Indians. After being broken mentally and physically, we returned to Lviv. The next day we decided to start at the Siret border and thankfully we were allowed to cross over and enter Romania. Here locals are treating us well at a shelter home in Milsauti and we are waiting for flight probably from Bucharest. We just want to reach home.”

Ternopil to Polish border and finally at Rzeszow

For some students like Ashok, who continued to wait to cross over to Poland despite all harassment for four days at the Shehyni border, Wednesday came as a relief as they were finally allowed to cross over to Poland from where they were taken to Rzeszow on buses arranged by the Indian Embassy. Some even reached the Polish capital Warsaw on Wednesday.

Ashok, a student from Horbachevsky Ternopil National Medical University, who was stranded at the Poland border for the third day Sunday, said: “Indian boys were not allowed to cross over and pushed as soon as we tried. I was stranded at the Shehyni border for three days without any shelter in this freezing cold. We have finally reached Rzeszow today and two evacuation flights are scheduled to leave from Poland soon. Force was used on us and Indian students were treated like they aren’t humans at the border but after all this, I hope we are just home, as soon as possible.”