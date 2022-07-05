Better late than never for MLA who recorded biggest victory margin

Finally, Aman Arora, a two-time MLA from Sunam constituency, is part of the Punjab Cabinet. On Monday, he was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Banwarilal Puruhit.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Arora had recorded the highest victory margin in the Punjab Assembly elections by defeating Congress candidate Jaswinder Dhiman earlier this year. He won by a margin of 75,277 votes.

Sunam falls in Sangrur parliamentary constituency.

With Aman Arora’s induction, now the high-profile Sangrur parliamentary seat is having three cabinet ministers (Aman Arora, Harpal Singh Cheema and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer) and CM Bhagwant Mann himself.

A former Congressman, 47-year-old Aman Arora hails from a political family. His father Bhagwan Das Arora was a Congress legislator from Sunam in 1992 and 1997. The senior Arora had also been a minister in 1992 when SAD (Badal) had boycotted the elections. He died in 2000, paving the way for the son to rise in politics. At the time, Aman Arora was just 26. However, it was not an easy ride for Aman Arora initially. He unsuccessfully contested elections on a Congress ticket in 2007 and 2012.

Once considered very close to Captain Amarinder Singh, Aman Arora left Congress and joined AAP in 2016 ahead of the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections. He was impressed by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s ideology and dedication to bring a change in the political system.

In 2017, Aman Arora won from Sunam seat defeating the then Congress’ Daman Thind Bajwa by a margin of 30,307 votes. Bajwa is now in BJP.

In 2017, Aman Arora’s assets were around Rs 65.88 crore, while liabilities stood at approximately Rs 15 crore. By 2022, his assets rose to Rs 95.12 crore, while liabilities remained at Rs 20 crore.

He runs a charitable hospital in Sunam and also has his MLA office in his constituency where he meets people and tries to resolve their day-to-day issues.

“Aman Arora is very popular and enjoys goodwill among masses irrespective of political affiliations. And that’s the reason he got huge support in the 2022 assembly elections,” said a government teacher living in Sunam.

A PU graduate, Aman Arora was made co-convener of AAP, Punjab unit, in May 2017, but he resigned from this post in March 2019 when Kejriwal apologised to SAD leader Bikramjeet Singh Majithia in a defamation suit.

Aman Arora headed the AAP election campaign committee in 2019 Lok Sabha polls in which Bhagwant Mann won from Sangrur seat.

Residents of Sunam were taken aback when his name didn’t figure in the first list of Punjab Cabinet. But today they are happy – better late than never.

However, Aman Arora’s popularity seems to have taken a beating with his poor show in the recent Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll, which was won by SAD(Amritsar)’s Simranjit Singh Mann.

Aman Arora had been vocal about issues when in opposition and has always been known to speak his mind.

“People of Sunam know him and his father for long and we expect him to be accessible. Their family is known for their philanthropic activities. Hope he will bring positive changes in the constituency,” said a voter of Sunam.