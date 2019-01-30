Behbal kalan firing case: Two days after police raid, ex-SHO seeks anticipatory bail

Another policeman named in the Behbal Kalan firing case FIR applied for anticipatory bail in Faridkot court on Tuesday. Amarjeet Singh Kular, the then SHO Bajakhana police station, applied for anticipatory bail two days after his house was raided. Kular, who has retired from his service as of now, was not found at his house during the January 27 raid.

Former SSP Moga Charanjeet Sharma and five other cops had been summoned to appear before the SIT on January 29, while Sharma had already been arrested, no one else appeared before the SIT at their Chandigarh office, confirmed IG Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh. Information revealed that as cops had already applied for anticipatory bail fearing arrest, they were unlikely to appear before the SIT.

Apart from Kular, Inspector Pardeep Kumar and SP Bikram-jeet Singh have applied for anticipatory bail in Faridkot court and their pleas will come up for hearing on January 30. Sukhraj Singh, son of a Behbal Kalan firing victim, filed a plea in Faridkot court seeking cancellation of anticipatory bails of all the cops. Sukhraj’s father, Krishan Bhagwan, was killed in firing in October 2015.