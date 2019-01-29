Behbal Kalan firing case: Fearing arrest, two cops seek anticipatory bail

Two police officials, including superintendent of police (SP) Bikramjeet Singh and inspector Pardeep Singh, Monday moved Faridkot district and sessions court seeking anticipatory bail, a day after former Moga SSP Charanjit Singh Sharma was arrested in a case related to the killing of two youths in alleged police firing on anti-sacrilege protesters in 2015 at Behbal Kalan in Punjab’s Faridkot district.

The court of judge Harpal Singh refused to stay the arrest of the policemen and issued a notice to Punjab government seeking its reply by January 30.

An SIT (special investigation team) had summoned Sharma and five others policemen, including the two who have moved bail plea, to appear before it on January 29. Meanwhile, Sharma was sent to police remand for eight days after he was produced late Sunday night before the Ilaqa magistrate.

Sharma, who was leading a police party that allegedly opened fire at the anti-sacrilege protesters at Behbal Kalan on October 14, 2015, was interrogated for about five hours at Sadar police station by ADGP Parbodh Kumar and IG Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh. Sharma was first to be arrested in the case after the SIT was formed in 2018.

The arrest came two days after the Punjab and Haryana HC dismissed pleas seeking CBI probe into the incident, challenging the findings of Ranjit Singh Commission. The SIT refused to divulge any details. Sources said that former DGP Sumedh Saini may be summoned again by the SIT before Sharma’s remand ends on February 4.