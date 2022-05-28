Beauty therapy course started for women jail inmates in Ludhiana

In a unique initiative to make women jail inmates financially independent, a training course in beauty therapy was started for them at Women’s Jail, Ludhiana, under the Punjab Skill Development Mission on Friday.

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik and Additional Mission Director, department of employment generation, skill development & training Rajesh Tripathi inaugurated the skill training for the inmates. In the first batch, 30 women would be imparted the training. Books and induction kits were also distributed to inmates.

The officials encouraged jail inmates to learn the skills with full dedication and start a new life after completion of their imprisonment. They said that the training programme is 390 hours and it will be imparted for four hours daily. A practical lab for the same has been established at the jail premises. After completion of training, assessment will be conducted by the third party body. Candidates who will successfully pass the assessment will be given a certificate and Rs 2500 will be transferred in their bank accounts by the government.

Punjab Skill Development Mission through its training partner VcO EduSkills Pvt Ltd is conducting skill development courses in various jails of Punjab such as Faridkot, Ferozepur, Bathinda and Amritsar.