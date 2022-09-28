scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

BDPO, block samiti chairman held for embezzlement of Rs 65L

Vigilance said that they had purchased street lights to be installed in 26 villages at double cost than the approved rate.

Vigilance bureau said that they had purchased street lights to be installed in 26 villages at double cost than the approved rate. (File Representational Photo)

Vigilance bureau (VB) arrested Satwinder Singh Kang, block and panchayat development officer (BDPO), and Lakhwinder Singh, chairman block samiti, both posted at Sidhwan Bet block of Ludhiana district, for alleged misappropriation of Rs 65 lakh government fund.

Vigilance said that they had purchased street lights to be installed in 26 villages at double cost than the approved rate.

A VB spokesperson said that during investigation it was found that Kang (now suspended), in connivance with Gaurav Sharma, proprietor of M/s Amar Electrical Enterprises, purchased the lights at Rs 7,288 per piece against the approved rate of Rs 3,325, thus causing loss to state exchequer.

An FIR under Sections 409, 120-B of IPC and Section 13(1) (a), 13(2) Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at VB police station, economic offences wing, Ludhiana.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...Premium
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transitPremium
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transit
Vijay Rupani interview: ‘The legislature party meeting is merely a ...Premium
Vijay Rupani interview: ‘The legislature party meeting is merely a ...
What the Rajasthan political crisis highlights: Congress effectively has ...Premium
What the Rajasthan political crisis highlights: Congress effectively has ...

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 07:19:50 am
Next Story

IED under cop’s vehicle: PSPCL employee held for helping accused

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 28: Latest News
Advertisement