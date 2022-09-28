BDPO, block samiti chairman held for embezzlement of Rs 65L

Vigilance bureau (VB) arrested Satwinder Singh Kang, block and panchayat development officer (BDPO), and Lakhwinder Singh, chairman block samiti, both posted at Sidhwan Bet block of Ludhiana district, for alleged misappropriation of Rs 65 lakh government fund.

Vigilance said that they had purchased street lights to be installed in 26 villages at double cost than the approved rate.

A VB spokesperson said that during investigation it was found that Kang (now suspended), in connivance with Gaurav Sharma, proprietor of M/s Amar Electrical Enterprises, purchased the lights at Rs 7,288 per piece against the approved rate of Rs 3,325, thus causing loss to state exchequer.