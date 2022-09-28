BBMB slipping out of its hand, Punjab govt must bring resolution in House, says Ravneet Singh Bittu

Lok Sabha MP and senior Congress leader Ravneet Singh Bittu Tuesday said that Punjab was losing its rightful control over management of Bhakra-Nangal dam and Beas river projects with the exclusion of a state member in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). He added that the AAP government must bring a resolution against it in the ongoing Vidhan Sabha session.

Addressing a press conference in Ludhiana on Tuesday, Bittu said that the Centre is ending Punjab’s right over Bhakra and its management and the AAP government is silent over it. “Why is an all-party resolution not being brought in Vidhan Sabha on such an important issue related to the right of Punjab over its river waters. Engineer Harminder Singh Chugh, who was Punjab’s representative in BBMB, has recently retired but the Centre did not ask for any fresh names from Punjab to replace him. As per norms, an engineer from irrigation sector used to be from Haryana and one from power sector was selected from Punjab,” he said, adding that the state government sent a panel of three names but it was rejected.

“This just means that the Centre has ended Punjab’s permanent representation in the board and the state government did nothing about it.

Instead of raising its voice on such an important issue, the AAP government is busy in proving its majority when no one asked for it. They have brought this useless Confidence Motion just to ensure that they are safe for next six months,” he said, adding that if “Operation Lotus” was a reality as being alleged by AAP, then why Mann and other AAP MLAs were not revealing names of those BJP leaders in the House.

He said that the AAP government needs to clarify its stand on BBMB issue as Punjab is already turning into a desert. “We hardly have anything left when it comes to water. Our old dues are pending from other states Today for the first time, I heard that a CM wants to discuss old files with his predecessor. Has it ever happened before that Parkash Singh Badal asked Captain Amarinder or vice-versa. What would Channi do if you (Mann) don’t know how the government functions?,” Bittu asked.

Bittu added that former CM Captain Amarinder Singh and former MP Sunil Jakhar, who jumped boats and joined the BJP, should also be answerable to the people of Punjab. “They should clarify if they will take a stand on for the rights of the state or not,” he said.

Attacking the state government for its mismanagement, Bittu added that SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia was granted bail as as the current AAP government failed to interrogate him.

“He was put behind bars during the Congress rule and according to SIT chief Harpreet Singh Sidhu, his further interrogation was needed to reveal more links with drug mafia. However, then DGP VK Bhawra never granted that permission and the AAP government didn’t make any efforts to interrogate him further,” Bittu said, adding that Orbit buses owned by Badals were once again ruling the roads and the AAP government has also failed to check transport mafia.