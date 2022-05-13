Battle lines drawn between farmers, farm labourers over paddy transplantation rates

The current paddy transplantation season has once again ignited wage wars between labourers and landowners. In several villages across the state, farmers have been passing resolutions fixing the rate of paddy transplantation labour at Rs 3,500 per acre, triggering counter resolutions by labourers fixing the rate at around Rs 6,000 per acre. Both sides have threatened to extract fines from those who flout their respective decisions.

In Sangrur’s Daska, farmers fixed a rate of Rs 3,500 per acre for labouers and announced Rs 20,000 fine for farmers who flout the rule. Farmers here also fixed Rs 350 per day as wage for paddy transplantation. To counter this, farm labourers in Daska got together and announced that they will charge Rs 6,000 per acre for paddy transplantation and Rs 500 per day wage. Labourers stated that anyone who will work at a lower wage will be fined Rs 2,000.

Another Sangrur village, Chehlan Patti, fixed labour rate at Rs 3,500 per acre with Rs 50,000 as fine on those farmers paying more. The ensure the rule is not flouted informers will be given Rs 10,000 prize money, the landowners have decided.

“Farmers as well as labourers are recording videos of their meetings and putting them on social media. The narrative is shaping up like its the farmers versus farm labourers. During farm agitation, the slogan was Kisan Mazdoor Ekta Zindabaad, but now farmers are saying that the one who will charge more will not be allowed to enter their fields. I think this matter needs intervention by the government before it creates a clash like of a situation anywhere,” said Mukesh Malaud, president of the Zamin Prapati Sangrash Committee(ZPSC).

While farm labourers passed a resolution in Mukerian backing Rs 6,000 per acre and Rs 500 per day wage, in Bathinda’s Mansa Kalan, farmers fixed the usual Rs 3,500 per acre rate with Rs 20,000 fine.

The Mansa Kalan resolution also fixed Rs 600 per day rate for a mason, Rs 250 as per day wage for transplantation for women against Rs 300 per day for men. Interestingly, the ‘panchayat resolution’ was passed at a meeting held inside a gurdwara.

Bikar Singh, another ZPSC member, said, “The government has given a call of using DSR technology in which farmers will be rewarded by Rs 1,500 per acre. This technique hardly uses any labour. So, work of labour will be reduced and if farmers will fix such low rates, where will a labourer go? Has the government thought about labourers as well? They need to speak up as already they are targeting us by withdrawing all amendments from the annual land lease policy.”

While paddy transplantation uses several migrant labourers, local workers are also engaged. In 2020 and 2021 during the first and second wave of Covid-19, labour from UP and Bihar was in short supply and Punjabi farm workers had taken up most of transplantation work.

“They have the right to demand but we will pay as per our financial condition,” said a Barnala farmer.

Buta Singh Burjgill, president of BKU (Dakaunda), said: “I am aware of a few videos of farmers as well as labourers. However by and large, UP and Bihar labour had been coming to Punjab for paddy transplantation for the past many years. Only in the last 2 years Punjabi workers got engaged in paddy transplantation. Everyone has the right to demand any rate and others can fix a particular rate. However, I don’t find any clash kind of situation anywhere except on social media where few videos are circulating. Migrant workforce is already in Punjab and let’s see what the transplantation rates are doled out next month. It all depends on the area under DSR technique.”