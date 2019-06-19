Bathinda: Woman dies of suspected drug overdose

A 22-year-old girl Tuesday died in Deep Singh Nagar of Bathinda of suspected drug overdose. Addicted to heroin for over seven years, the girl was undergoing treatment at a de-addiction centre at Bathinda civil hospital since June 3.

SSP Dr Nanak Singh confirmed the death and said,”She was under treatment at the de-addiction centre. We have lodged FIR under IPC Section 304 which is culpable homicide not amounting to murder.”

She worked with an orchestra group, and sources at the hospital said that she might have taken drugs after being discharged. Earlier, on June 3, she was admitted due to drug overdose, they added.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal asked CM Amarinder Singh to deliver on his promise of eradicating drug menace from the state. Her comment came after a meeting between Punjab Police and villagers from Beer Talaab in Bathinda, in which they highlighted how women were now turning drug suppliers in the village.

One Jeet Kaur even told police that girls as young as 13 years of age were being used to supply ‘Chitta’. SSP Bathinda, when asked about this, said,”We are conducting meetings in every village to know ground situation and will be taking action against the main suppliers. Addicts are being treated as well.”