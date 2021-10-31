Bathinda: Four students shunted out from hostel for ‘trying to assault’ Kashmiri students

Four students of the Baba Farid Group of Institutions in Bathinda were shunted out from the college hostel after they allegedly tried to assault Kashmiri students on Saturday night, a day after the World Cup T20 match between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The two groups had fought over the match result.

Orders to vacate the four from the hostel were issued on Saturday itself by hostel warden Lakhbir Singh. The students have been identified as Kumar Kartikey Ojha, a seventh semester BSc Hons Agriculture student, two first semester BCA students, and Aayush Kumar Jaiswal, a third semester BCA student.

An inquiry conducted by the institution found that, “After Pak vs Afg Match, 4 students from Bihar tried to harass Kashmiri students and tried to assault. Hostel warden even saw the CCTV footage to ascertain the facts, revealed information. Later they were shunted out from the hostel.”

The two groups were reportedly at loggerheads with each other since the India-Pakistan cricket match on October 24. Nothing untoward happened after that match, but the simmering tensions flared up after Pakistan’s match with Afghanistan.

Sources said the students against whom disciplinary action has been taken used to harass the Kashmiri students alleging that they raised anti-India slogans. Despite being removed from the hostel, the four students and their supporters have launched a social media campaign tagging the Prime Minister’s Office, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh and Giriraj Singh, among others. One student said the four were suspended from the hostel for opposing the anti-India slogans raised by the Kashmiri students.

Yet another wrote on social media, “Kashmir ke students ne desh virodhi nare lagaye fir humne unka virodh kiya (The students from Kashmir raised anti-India slogans, so we opposed them).”

However, the hostel warden’s notice states, “All four students were told to leave hostel for harassing Kashmiri students. They were found indulged in indisciplinary activities in the hostel in the night of 30/10/2021. It was supported by CCTV footage. It is serious violation of rules of hostel and campus.”

Meanwhile, The Indian Express tried to contact chairman of Baba Farid Group of Institutions, Gurmeet Singh Dhaliwal, but he was not available for comment despite repeated attempts.

Clashes were also reported on October 24 between groups of students at colleges in Sangrur and Mohali after the India-Pakistan cricket match.