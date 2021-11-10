Bathinda Rural MLA quits AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Bathinda Rural, Rupinder Kaur Ruby, announced her resignation from party membership on Twitter Tuesday.

In a tweet, Ruby said: “Mr.@ArvindKejriwal ji Convener, AAP & @BhagwantMann ji…This is hereby inform u that I am resigning with immediate effect from the membership of Aam Aadmi Party. Please accept my resignation. Thx Rupinder Kaur Ruby.(MLA Bti.rural).”

Ruby had won her maiden election in 2017 on an AAP ticket. She had not been visible in the political arena for a while now. During the October 29 visit of Arvind Kejriwal to Bathinda, she wasn’t present during the party function and even her pictures were missing from AAP posters.

Earlier, she had cited her father’s bad health for not being visible enough in her constituency.