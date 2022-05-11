Bathinda girl brings laurels by winning Gold at Deaflympics

At 17 years of age, Shreya Singla has done her country proud by winning a gold medal in badminton at the ongoing Deaflympics being held in Brazil. The medal came in a team event, after defeating Japan in the finals.

Shreya, who hails from Bathinda, is the only disabled player from Punjab in the current Indian team. She left for Brazil on April 27 and participated in matches played on May 2, 3 and 4. The team is now set to return on Saturday.

Shreya’s father Devinder, who works with State Bank of India, and mother Neelam, a school teacher, said that Shreya was unable to hear since childhood. She started playing badminton at the age of seven and seeing her passion for the game, her parents sent her to a professional badminton coach.

In 2019, Shreya represented India at the 2nd World Deaf Youth Badminton Championship held in Taiwan and won a silver medal in the girls’ double event. After this, she was trained at a private academy at Bahadurgarh.

Shreya is part of four female players from India who were selected for the Deaflympics. The other three are from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.