Bathinda gets its first woman mayor

Raman Goyal was unanimously appointed as mayor of Bathinda city, Thursday. She is the first woman mayor to head the Bathinda Municipal Corporation. While Ashok Pradhan was appointed senior deputy mayor, Master Harmandar Singh Sidhu’s name was unanimously agreed to for the post of deputy mayor of Bathinda city.

Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Badal said that new development projects would be undertaken for Bathinda city in coming days under the leadership of Raman Goyal.

In the recently held civic polls, Congress had won 43 out of 50 wards in Bathinda Municipal Corporation.

Manpreet said that Rs 260 crore would be spent for the makeover of Bathinda city in coming days and several developmental projects would be completed. He held a meeting with the newly-appointed mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor, at administrative complex in Bathinda, Thursday.

He said that it was a matter of pride that the first woman mayor of Bathinda has been appointed from Congress. He said that no councillor, irrespective of his/her party, would have to face any discrimination or bias and they can openly tell about the problems of their areas so that they could be resolved.

He said that the projects that would be undertaken for Rs 260 crore include revamp of Shaheed Major Ravi Inder Singh Sandhu Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School, multi-purpose parking for the city, renovation of bus stand, railway overbridge on Patiala railway lines among others. These projects would be completed before Diwali this year.

Meanwhile, in Barnala, Gurjit Singh Ramniwasiya of Congress was elected as president of municipal council after a heated exchange between two Congress factions. The other faction led by Paramjit Singh Jaunti Mann claimed that he had support of more councillors but the decision was taken under ‘influence and pressure’ of party’s halqa in-charge and former MLA Kewal Singh Dhillon.