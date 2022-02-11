Barnala village: 1 arrested, two at large after cattle carcasses found

Police are probing an incident where 26 cattle carcasses were recovered from five different pits dug inside a lonely house in fields on the outskirts of Ghunas village in district Barnala. The village falls in Bhadaur constituency.

Jagseer Singh, a caretaker of the fields and of stray animals, used to live in this house. He has been arrested while three of his accomplices — Md Salim from Malerkotla, Billa and Guggi are at large.

All have been booked under charges of deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings, Section 11 and 12 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, commits mischief by killing or poisoning someone, mischief by killing or maiming cattle etc.

“Jagseer was living in this house all alone. His uncle had given him this house in the fields. In village, he used to work as a caretaker

of the fields and would keep the stray cattle away from the fields as they damage the crops. However, he used to keep the stray cattle in this house. No one had any idea that he used to slaughter them inside the house,” said Nardev Singh, SHO, Tapa. Body parts of cattle were found dumped in five different pits inside and outside the house.

A JCB machine was hired to take the carcasses out. A total of 26 heads of cows and bulls were found apart from legs and other body parts as well, revealed information from Tapa police station. “Everything has been sent to forensic lab to find out the details of type of cattle,” said the SHO.

“Villagers from 3-4 villages had gathered here on Wednesday morning when digging had started. We were shocked to see the body parts. However, we have appealed to everyone to maintain peace,” said Jagtar Singh, sarpanch of the village.

Few villagers had complained to police on Tuesday after they suspected that something was wrong due to foul smell. The main accused was arrested on Tuesday itself and on Wednesday, he was brought in the house as part of investigation. Few villagers pelted stones on police party in which SI Renu and a constable got minor injuries.

“Both are fine now. Case with attempt to murder charges has been lodged against unidentified persons,” said Tapa police authorities. Apart from this around 25 cattle were also recovered from inside the house which were sent to a gaushala.

Stray cattle have been a problem on Punjab roads. In most cases, farmers abandon their cows when they stop giving milk and even bulls when they are not fertile anymore.

Even in November 2019, tension had gripped Barnala when seven cows and six oxen were found dead along a bypass.

Meanwhile in the present incident, police stated that they were conducting raids to arrest the other culprits and Jagseer has been sent on two-day police remand.

“Inquiry is being conducted to ascertain the purpose behind the slaughtering,” said the SHO.