Barnala: New Congress sarpanch attacked by party rival

A 65-year-old recently elected Congress sarpanch, Gurdev Singh, was allegedly attacked by another Congress worker, Vicky, in village Sukhpura of Barnala district. Vicky’s father, Jaswant Singh, was a contestant for the sarpanch’s post against Gurdev. Jaswant had lost sarpanch polls to Gurdev by 10 votes.

Shamsher Singh, SHO, Sehna police station confirming the same said, “On the day of polling, Jaswant was booked for putting ballot box on fire. He was arrested and is on judicial remand. Sunday morning as per the statement of Gurdev Singh, he was attacked by 7-8 persons including Vicky. He sustained fractures in his legs.”

So far, no arrests have been made in this case.