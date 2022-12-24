Coming up in Barnala, first man-made wetland of Punjab

The administration in Barnala, the district with the least forest cover in Punjab, is embarked on a first-of-its-kind project to create the state’s first man-made wetland, in Badbar village.

While Punjab’s forest cover is 3.67 per cent of its geographical area, only 0.55 per cent of Barnala has forest cover, and it has decreased by 0.11 per cent from 2019, as per a 2021 report.

“As forest cover is less in the district and groundwater depletion is an issue in the entire state, we planned this project,” said additional deputy commissioner (development) Paramvir Singh.

“This land is rich in flora and fauna. So a chunk of land was chosen for making a wetland. The project is being looked after by the rural development department, and NREGA workers have been employed for digging the pond,” Monika Yadav, district forest officer, told The Indian Express.

The cost of the project in the Dhanaula sub-tehsil is ₹60.28 lakh and work was started on August 3. The administration aims to complete it in a year. “Though Punjab has natural wetlands in Harike Pattan, Ropar, Pong Dam etc, this will be the first man-made wetland,” said additional deputy commissioner (development) Paramvir Singh.

“The main aim is to give the area a project that is rich in biodiversity and will also be helpful in recharging underground water. The proposed wetland will have a pond (chhappad) in five acres and plantations in around 25 acres. The land belongs to the forest department and is a protected bir. The actual area under the department is 358 acres 17 marlas,” Singh said.

Singh said the pond would get water supply from the nearby Badbar tributary coming from the Sangrur area. “Water from the tributary will be drawn only during off season (when farmers do not require it for irrigation). Work on the pond has started, with 5 feet already dug using NREGA resources,” he added.

The area is already rich in trees such as eucalyptus, neem and pahari kikkar and animals such as monkeys, nilgais and cows. With the man-made wetland, the administration aims to recharge groundwater and attract winged visitors from abroad and have richer flora.

The NREGA workers engaged for this project are all from Badbar, which has about 700 workers enrolled under the rural employment guarantee scheme. So far nearly 514 workers, mostly women, have got employment under this project. Five of them have completed their annual 100 days of work as well.

When The Indian Express visited the site on Wednesday, 82 of the 105 workers employed there were women. The administration has already spent ₹20.85 lakh on wages and other expenses.

Harpreet Kaur was the first woman to complete 100 days of employment at the site. Gurmail Singh, Jeet Singh, Bhola Singh and Anup Singh too completed their 100 days of work here this week.

The pond needs to be dug up to 30,000 sq m, according to forest officials. Since a comparatively dry patch of land was chosen for the pond, no tree needs to be cut for the project, they said.

“We hope that in the next winter, some migratory birds can come to this wetland as well,” said Yadav, the district forest officer.