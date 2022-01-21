Barnala Farmers Rally Live Updates: Thousands expected to show up; DC says no permission taken

Barnala Farmers Rally Live Updates: Thousands of farmers are expected to gather at the grain market of Barnala on Friday to participate in a rally organised by BKU (Dakaunda). The general secretary of the union, Jagmohan Singh Patiala, said the rally was being held to press the central and state governments to fulfil their promises of withdrawing pending police cases against farmers, form a committee to decide minimum support price, and waive off farm loans, among other things.

The agitation comes amid a ban on political rallies in Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections due to the third wave of Covid-19, fuelled largely by the Omicron variant.

According to district authorities, the union has not taken permission to hold the rally. “No permission has been given by us. We requested the farmer union a lot not to hold the rally but they did not,” Barnala DC Kumar Saurabh Raj said.

The rally, named Jhujjar rally by the union, was earlier planned on January 10 but had to be postponed due to inclement weather. On January 31, farmers will go to Delhi to observe ‘Betryal Day’ because of non-fulfilment of promises by the Centre.