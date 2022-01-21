scorecardresearch
Friday, January 21, 2022
Barnala Farmers Rally Live Updates: Thousands expected to show up; DC says no permission taken

Barnala Farmer Protest, Farmer Rally Live News: The agitation comes amid a ban on political rallies in Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections due to the third wave of Covid-19, fuelled largely by the Omicron variant.

By: Express Web Desk | Chandigarh, Ludhiana |
Updated: January 21, 2022 12:30:37 pm
Barnala Farmer protest today, Barnala Farmer rally news todayThe rally has been named Jhujjar rally by the union. (Twitter/@RakhiJagga)

Barnala Farmers Rally Live Updates: Thousands of farmers are expected to gather at the grain market of Barnala on Friday to participate in a rally organised by BKU (Dakaunda). The general secretary of the union, Jagmohan Singh Patiala, said the rally was being held to press the central and state governments to fulfil their promises of withdrawing pending police cases against farmers, form a committee to decide minimum support price, and waive off farm loans, among other things.

The agitation comes amid a ban on political rallies in Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections due to the third wave of Covid-19, fuelled largely by the Omicron variant.

According to district authorities, the union has not taken permission to hold the rally. “No permission has been given by us. We requested the farmer union a lot not to hold the rally but they did not,” Barnala DC Kumar Saurabh Raj said.

The rally, named Jhujjar rally by the union, was earlier planned on January 10 but had to be postponed due to inclement weather. On January 31, farmers will go to Delhi to observe ‘Betryal Day’ because of non-fulfilment of promises by the Centre.

Live Blog

Barnala Farmers Rally Live Updates: BKU (Dakaunda) to protest against inaction by central, state governments; protest amid ban on political rallies ahead of Punjab Assembly elections due to Covid-19 third wave. Follow latest news and updates below

12:30 (IST)21 Jan 2022
Farmers begin to gather at Dana Mandi, Barnala

Several farmers have started to gather at the Dana Mandi in Barnala to take part in the statewide farmers’ rally organised by BKU (Dakaunda) today. The program was expected to begin by noon, however, due to the cold weather conditions in Barnala, it has not begun yet, reports Raakhi Jagga. 

12:15 (IST)21 Jan 2022
Barnala DC says no permission taken

According to district authorities, BKU (Dakaunda) has not taken permission to hold the rally. “No permission has been given by us. We requested the farmer union a lot not to hold the rally but they did not,” Barnala DC Kumar Saurabh Raj said.

12:05 (IST)21 Jan 2022
Farmers head from Fazilka to head for Barnala.

Amid a ban on political rallies in the state in the run-up to the Punjab Assembly polls, farmers began to head towards Barnala to take part in the statewide farmers’ rally at the grain market of Barnala on Friday organised by BKU (Dakaunda). 

11:54 (IST)21 Jan 2022
Thousands expected to show up at Barnala rally organised by BKU (Dakaunda)

Thousands of farmers are expected to gather at the grain market of Barnala on Friday to participate in a rally organised by BKU (Dakaunda). The general secretary of the union, Jagmohan Singh Patiala, said the rally was being held to press the central and state governments to fulfil their promises of withdrawing pending police cases against farmers, form a committee to decide minimum support price, and waive off farm loans, among other things.

The rally has been named Jhujjar rally by the union. (Express)

Farmer union to hold Barnala rally today; ‘no permission’, says DC

Amid a ban on political rallies in the state in the run up to Assembly polls, farmer union BKU (Dakaunda) is all set to organise a statewide farmers’ rally at grain market of Barnala on Friday where thousands are expected to show-up. According to district authorities, the union has not taken any permission for organising this rally but farmers stated that they will be organising the rally come what may. The rally has been named Jhujjar rally by the union.

The union had earlier planned to organise a rally on January 10 but it was postponed to January 21 due to inclement weather.

“This rally is to make politicians remember their betrayal. We will be taking the NDA government as well as the Congress-led State government to task for not meeting their promises. The Modi government will be exposed over their stand against farmers. They had agreed in writing that all pending police cases lodged during the course of agitation will be withdrawn but farmers are again getting summons over the January 26 incident. Delhi Police did not issue even a letter to withhold all actions for the time being. There is no talk of making a committee for MSP,” said Jagmohan Singh Patiala, general secretary of BKU Dakaunda.

He added,”In addition to this, the Punjab government had promised to waive off all farm loans. Till date, more than 3.5 lakh farmer families are still awaiting their 2 lakh farm loan waiver. Compensation to farmers’ families who lost their lives during Kisan Aandolan has also been stopped by DCs of all districts. Compensation has nothing to do with code of conduct as it is not a new scheme.”

