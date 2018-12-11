Bargari protest wraps up, Morcha leaders to visit Golden Temple today

ON 193rd day of the Bargari Morcha, while delivering a thanks-giving speech to the masses, Dhyan Singh Mand, Sarbat Khalsa-appointed parallel Jathedar of the Akal Takht, said that for more than 6 months people had been visiting the Insaaf Morcha site, and now it was turn of the Jathedars to reach out to the masses at village level.

He asked people to join him and other Jathedars on their way to the Golden Temple Tuesday morning. “As I said yesterday, this morcha has not ended, but has entered its second phase. We all should go together to Golden Temple to pay respects to the Guru.”

On Sunday, Mand had said that the Morcha will now be taken to the village level. Mand is a former MP from Ferozepur and was elected in 1989 from SAD (Amritsar) ticket, a party headed by Simranjeet Singh Mann. Mand had also contested 2014 Lok Sabha polls from Ferozepur and finished last with only 3655 votes. However, he did not give any hint about his political plans for the future.

Simranjeet Singh Mann on Sunday, however, had sought support from the people to resolves issues like Bargari while sighting lack of such support to his party during the last Lok Sabha polls.

On Monday, Mand honoured the ragis, dhadhis, men and women from various parts of Punjab and even from outside the state for performing regular sewa at the Morcha for 6 months without any break. They were honoured with Siropas.

Mand even thanked the administration and police authorities for cooperating with them. He said, “IG Mukhwinder Singh Chhina, SSP Faridkot, DC Faridkot and many other officials used to visit the Morcha regularly. Police used to come more in civil dress and less in uniform. I am thankful for their support.” On the occasion, even a few policemen were also honoured with Siropas.

Mand added, “We could have wrapped up yesterday itself, but I wanted to meet you all in person as it had become a family. Many of you came daily, many came multiple times. Now, it is our turn to come to you.”

He thanked Sangat on behalf of Daduwal and Amrik Singh Ajnala as well as they were not present.