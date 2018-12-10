Bargari Morcha ends today, protesters told to prepare for next phase

The Insaaf Morcha at Bargari will end on the 193rd day of the protest Monday, Dhyan Singh Mand, Sarbat Khalsa-appointed parallel Jathedar of Akal Takht, announced Sunday. The announcement to end the Morcha came amid speakers, which included two Congress ministers, gunning for the Badals from the stage and calling them “sinners of the panth”.

Mand, who was the last to speak, wrapped up saying, “This phase of Insaaf Morcha ends here only. Get ready for the next phase. This morcha which remained peaceful for the past six and a half months will end on Monday after honouring all those who worked day and night for this morcha.” he said, adding, “Our struggle will continue.”

The announcement was made after Congress Ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Tripat Rajinder Bajwa declared from stage that the government had accepted all demands of the Morcha.

Attacking the Badals, Mand, “As culprits (of desecration incidents) were not punished by the Badal government, I had to start this Morcha and we have achieved a lot in this six months’ struggle and will achieve more…..I will not let even one Sikh prisoner remain in jails. We (Jathedars of Sarbat Khalsa) will be going to Harmander Sahib at Amritsar on Tuesday to pay obeisance to the Guru and will announce the next programme afterwards.

“There must be many doubts in the minds of people. But I want to clear them all…sada sarkar nal koi sauda nahi hoyea, sarkar sade kol aayi hai, tusi sarakaran jhukaiyan han.. partian jhukian han (we have made no deal with the government, rather the government came to us. You all made the government bow, made the political parties bow).”

Apart from Cabinet Ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Tripat Rajinder Bajwa, other Congressmen present included Congress MLAs Harminder Singh Gill, Kulvir Singh Zira, Khushaldeep Singh Dhillon.

Attacking the Badals, Randhawa said: “Former CM Parkash Singh Badal often says that panth is in danger. However, I believe Badal’s family is in danger. This is the reason that he is busy doing foregiveness prayers at Golden Temple. He is culprit of the whole public and to seek forgiveness, he should have come here in Bargari to seek apology from all…..It is time to get gurudwaras freed from them (the Badals).”

He added,”We have accepted all demands of the Insaaf Morcha, no doubt we took some time….It is our duty to implement them all. Badals are the sinners of panth. If we will not implement them all, we will be bigger sinners.”

The minister elaborated,”We have arrested 23 culprits behind desecration of Guru Granth Sahib and theft of Guru Granth Sahib from village Burj Jawahar Singh Wala. This was demand number one. Earlier, unidentified people were booked for Behbal Kalan firing, but after Justice Ranjit Commission’s report, four policemen were booked by name. Thwey have got stay from High court and their next date of hearing is on Monday. Four lawyers — including two suggested by the Morcha are fighting this case. This was demand number two. The last demand is of release of Sikh prisoners. One Dilbagh Singh lodged in Nabha jail will be released. Orders were passed on December 5. Another shifted to Amritsar jail from Karnataka. Punjab CM has written to Karnatka government for his early release. Harnek Singh Bhapp — a Sikh prisoner is in Rajasthan, they have refused to shift him to a Punjab jail, Punjab government has written again to them on this issue. So we have accepted all demands and they are being implemented.” Tripat Rajinder Bajwa echoed Randhawa and said,”We will moot this in Vidhan Sabha that Bargari village should now be named as ‘Bargari Sahib’. This village has a historical background and two Sikh Gurus had come in this village.”

While Mand gave his decision at the last to end Morcha, speakers before him indicated that they had given all rights to Mand and will accept his final word.

Baljeet Singh Daduwal, parallel Jathedar, Bhai Mohkam Singh from United Akali Dal, Simranjeet Singh Mann , president SAD(A) were a few who supported Mand and even appreciated the government for accepting their demands. Calling for action against Badals, Daduwal said: “Badals got desecration of Guru Granth Sahib done and they did not arrest the culprits to grab votes. They need to be arrested now. Badal is the real culprit of Sikh panth.”

SAD (Amritsar) president Simranjeet Singh Mann also blamed Badals. Mand said, “Many people are talking that Morcha was set up to make money. I want to tell you all a total of Rs 1.48 crores was collected as donations, out of which Rs 1.26 crore has been spent as Morcha’s expenditure. The remaining Rs 22 lakh, I have given to the panth. They can do whatever they want to with this.”