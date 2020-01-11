Banned kite string sale: Ahead of Lohri, Ludhiana police registers 10 FIRs in a day; arrests 10

In the the past one month, more than 25 such cases have been registered against kite sellers selling banned plastic string. (Representational Image) In the the past one month, more than 25 such cases have been registered against kite sellers selling banned plastic string. (Representational Image)

Ahead of Lohri on January 13, the Ludhiana police, in its special drive against banned plastic kite string, also known as ‘manjha’ and responsible for fatal injuries among humans and birds, have registered nine FIRs in a day against kite sellers allegedly found selling the string and arrested them. However, they were granted bailed at the spot.

Six such FIRs have been registered at division number 3 police station under section 188 (disobedience of orders duly promulgated by public servant) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of IPC, section 39, 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, and section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act.

Two FIRs each have been registered at Daresi and division number 7 police station. Nearly 570 rolls of banned kite string have been recovered from the accused, said the police.

ACP (central) Waryam Singh said that all the accused have been arrested, however, they were bailed out at the spot.

The Division number 3 police arrested Lalit Kumar of Radi Mohalla, Shelly Patangan Wala of Roopa Mistry Gali, Rajesh Kumar of Sherjung mohalla, Ramesh Kumar of Mehmudpura, Amit Kumar alias Bhola of Ranjit Park and Manish Kumar alias Sonu of Kashmir Nagar. Nearly 450 rolls of banned string have been recovered from them in total.

Similarly, Daresi Police arrested Varinder Kumar of Basant Nagar and Gitesh Narula of Rari Mohalla and recovered 111 roles of banned plastic string.

Division number 7 police arrested Subhash Chandar of Dharampura and Sandeep Singh of Sanjay Gandhi Colony and recovered nine roles of plastic kite string.

In the the past one month, more than 25 such cases have been registered against kite sellers selling banned plastic string. Police however said that now sections from Environment (Protection) Act and Wildlife (Protection) Act will also be added in the fresh FIRs. Earlier the offenders were just being booked under sections 188 and 336 of IPC.

