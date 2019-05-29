Probe after BHU professor ‘make students clean toilets’

An inquiry committee formed by the Vice Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) to probe complaints by two research students alleging that they were made to clean the toilet by a professor has begun its probe into the matter.

The students, one belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) and the other Scheduled Tribe (ST), from Mahila Maha Vidyalaya (MMV) affiliated to the BHU, were allegedly made to clean toilet in March during a conference. The V-C formed a panel on the directive of National Commission of Scheduled Tribe.

Allegations of “caste-based harassment and casteist remarks” have been made against the professor in the Home Science department, a senior faculty member said.

“What we know is that a professor of the Home Science department made two PhD scholars clean the toilet in the department. A conference was going on in the department then. We cannot reveal much about the allegations as inquiry committee is probing the matter,” said a faculty member.

MMV principal Chandrakala Tripathi said the inquiry committee headed by an assistant professor in the Political Science department was formed around 10-12 days ago by BHU V-C Rakesh Bhatnagar.

“I personally did not receive any complaint in this regard. A non-teaching staff member complained about it and a committee was set up,” said Tripathi.

V-C Rakesh Bhatnagar declined to comment, while BHU chief proctor OP Rai and spokesperson Rajesh Singh said they don’t have any information about the matter.