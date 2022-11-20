Ban on songs in Punjab glorifying weapons: Singer, producer booked in Ludhiana for releasing song ’32 bore’

Days after AAP government in Punjab announced a ban on songs glorifying weapons, the Ludhiana rural police booked a singer, a producer and owners of a music company for releasing the song titled ’32 bore’ on the internet.

Ludhiana rural police said that the Punjabi song, whose lyrics go like ‘dabb vich rakhi da hai 32 bore’ (we keep a 32 bore weapon in our waist pocket), was being shared on social media after its release on YouTube, and it glorifies weapons in the video as well as its lyrics.

Police booked singer Tari Kasapuria, producer Satta DK and owners of Love Music company.

Ludhiana rural SSP Harjeet Singh said that as per the directions of the state government and DGP Gaurav Yadav, songs and activities glorifying weapons in public or social media are strictly prohibited. He added that despite this, producer Satta DK and singer Tari Kasapuria released their song titled “32 Bore” on YouTube.

Police said that Satta DK belongs to Bhaini Darera village of Raikot.

They have been booked under Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 294 (Obscene acts and songs) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of IPC at Sadar Raikot police station. Police are yet to make any arrest in the case.