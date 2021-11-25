After 10 years, Ramoowalia to revive his Lok Bhalai Party

Ten years after merging Lok Bhalai Party (LBP) into Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), former Union minister Balwant Singh Ramoowalia and founder of LBP announced to revive his party yet again.

LBP was formed by Ramoowalia in 1999 and it was merged with SAD in 2011 ahead of the 2012 Vidhansabha polls. The alliance was ended in 2015.

LBP had been contesting polls in Punjab in the past, but this time, Ramoowalia said that the party will not contest elections. “We will, however, launch a campaign against the political parties that looted Punjab in the past several years. Nearly 36,000 of our cadre is still active in Punjab and we will sprearhead the campaign to make people aware of the corrupt politicians. Our slogan is ‘Zindabad Kisan Sangrash Eh hi sada Marg Darsh’.”

Ramoowalia on Wednesday also formed a 51-member committee at a function organised in Rajguru Nagar in Ludhiana where members were told to submit ground report in a week so that work can be started in villages.

When asked about his campaign and against which parties it will focus on, Ramoowalia said, “We have seen how the Badals looted Punjab. They created the transport mafia and also gave thousands of acres of Gurdwara land on 99 years lease to the people they knew. We have also seen how Amarinder works and we are working on the ground to find out more.”

He added that their approach is different. “We will not contest the polls, but we will guide the people so that they can see the hidden agendas of political parties and also what they did in the past. We want people to vote judiciously.” It needs to be mentioned that Ramoowalia had won Lok Sabha elections from Sangrur and Faridkot on SAD ticket. Later in 1996, he left SAD to get elected as Rajya Sabha member and served as Union minister of social welfare. Ramoowalia had contested 2012 Vidhan Sabha elections from Mohali on SAD ticket as he had merged his party in SAD in 2011 but he lost. In 2015, he surprised everyone when he became a minister in UP after he became member legislative council in Akhilesh Yadav’s government.