Bain’s PA gets bail in rape case

A local Ludhiana court on Thursday granted bail to Pardeep Kumar Gogi, PA of former Lok Insaf Party (LIP) MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains who is also a co-accused in an alleged rape case.

While Bains is in jail in the case, the court had earlier granted bail to his brother Paramjit Singh Bains alias Pamma.

The court in its order said, “The applicant is in custody since 11.07.2022. Challan in the matter has already been presented and the conclusion of the trial is likely to take time. Nothing is to be recovered from the applicant. Co-accused Paramjit Singh has been granted bail on almost similar grounds. Keeping in view the nature of the allegations, in these circumstances, it is a fit case where the applicant can be granted concession of regular bail.”

While Gogi is accused of going to the house of the father of the complainant and making him talk to Simarjeet Bains on phone, Paramjit is accused of trying to influence the survivor.