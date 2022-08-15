Bains: Govt schoolteachers to be sent abroad for training

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains Sunday said that the Punjab government would send 60 school principals and head teachers to Canada, the United Kingdom and Singapore for training in coming months.

Presiding over ‘Speaking Minds Youth Conclave’ in Ludhiana, Bains who also holds portfolios of Mining and Jails, said his government had already in the process of finalising the formalities to send principals and teachers to Canada, UK and Singapore where they will be trained by top educators thus helping to improve the standard of education in government schools of Punjab.

The Education Minister also announced to introduce ‘Business Blasters’ program in 100 government schools as a pilot project to develop entrepreneur skills among the students of 11 and 12 classes. He said that seed money of Rs 2000 would be provided to each student to support their innovative business ideas. The same program had been running

successfully in Delhi government’s schools.

Bains said that there was no dearth of talent among government schools’ students and by supporting their business ideas, they could become successful entrepreneurs after completing studies from schools and colleges.

Further, the program will build the confidence among the students that they have to become job providers and not job seekers thus contributing to economy of the country.

The minister said that a survey was underway in Punjab to identify schools on the basis of infrastructure including classrooms, labs, staff, playgrounds, toilets, desks, etc. It is really sad that even after 75 years of independence, the infrastructure of government schools is not satisfactory, Bains said by adding that Punjab had 20,000 government schools which of 400 were without teachers and 1,600 schools had only one teacher. He said that government was committed to make schools’ infrastructure world-class besides ensuring complete revolution in the education sector in the coming years. He said the AAP government would not only revamp the infrastructure but would make schools of eminence where every parent will send their wards with pride.

The minister further said that each promise made to the people of Punjab would be fulfilled as the Aam Aadmi Party’s government was a transparent and corruption free one. He said that from Monday (August 15), the government would fulfill its one of major promise of Aam Aadmi Clinics when 75 such clinics would be dedicated to the people of Punjab on Independence Day. He said that 16 medical colleges would be opened in the Punjab in next five years.

Advertisement

Bains also thanked Initiators of change for adopting 50 government schools of Ludhiana. Later, he also interacted with the youth during the conclave.