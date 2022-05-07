Tejinder Bagga arrest political vendetta as AAP finds us a threat in Punjab: BJP

Following the Punjab Police action against its leader Tejinderpal Singh Bagga, the BJP and its offshoots Friday alleged the AAP was indulging in political vendetta as they viewed the saffron party a threat to them in Punjab. The BJP Yuva Morcha organised statewide protest and burnt effigies of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

State BJP president Ashwani Sharma said the AAP seems to have turned the state police into an instrument of “creating terror“ against anyone who does not toe Kejriwal’s line. “The AAP has stooped too low by using the state police to intimidate, threaten and kidnap Tejinder Singh Bagga from Delhi. This is the most unfortunate and disgraceful decision by the AAP,” he said, adding that “we are a nation which follows a system of law and is not a personal fiefdom of Kejriwal”.

Targeting Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, BJP state leader Dr Subash Sharma said pictures of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Baba Sahib Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar are not mere ceremonial pictures. Their ideals have to be practised. “Total anarchy can be seen in the AAP’s brief rule of 50 days in which 40 brutal murders have taken place. We advise Arvind Kejriwal to abstain from turning the state into a rogue state.”

Jeevan Gupta, general secretary of state BJP, said Kejriwal is misusing his MoU on knowledge sharing. “In fact, he (Kejriwal) wants to do power sharing and he stands exposed. Punjab’s AAP government has targeted our four BJP workers after they came to power. Out of them, two are Delhi-based — Tejinder Pal Singh Bagga and Naveen Jindal — one from Mumbai and another from Patiala. It seems that they find BJP a constant threat to them in Punjab because Congress and SAD are completely mum over issues and BJP is the only one which is taking AAP to task,” Gupta said.

“Bagga posted a tweet in Delhi against a Delhi person (Delhi CM) and Punjab Police is getting active, why? Similar was the case with Jindal and our Mumbai worker. Our Patiala BJP worker is being wrongly targeted. He has even been mentioned in an FIR by Punjab Police. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is also levelling false allegations targeting BJP for Patiala violence,” Gupta said.

In the Patiala incident, the general secretary of the state BJP claimed, a morphed picture of BJP worker was tweeted in which he was holding a sword “whereas he just went to the temple when this incident happened”. “We will fight it out legally and will expose AAP for their actions.”

Kushagr Kashyap, president of BJP Yuva Morcha of Ludhiana district, said, “We protested and burnt an effigy of Delhi CM. We even protested against their hollow policies of free power in Punjab. We are taking them to task due to which they are doing political vendetta.”