Badals destroyed Punjab with drugs: Congress

MP Ravneet Bittu addresses Congress conference during the Chhapar mela in Ludhiana. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) MP Ravneet Bittu addresses Congress conference during the Chhapar mela in Ludhiana. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Punjab minister for Forests and Wildlife Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu addressed the annual political conference of Congress at Chhapar village in Ludhiana Monday. Due to heavy rains, venue of the conference was shifted from mela grounds to an indoor venue nearby.

Dharamsot said that more than terrorism, SAD-BJP destroyed Punjab and its youths with drugs, adding that before the SAD-BJP came to power in 2007, it was a common saying that terrorism destroyed Punjab but during a decade of SAD-BJP rule, our youth fell prey to the vicious circle of drugs, besides the Badal family looting every business in the state.

“It was former Chief Minister Beant Singh who sacrificed his life for bringing golden days back. Whenever the state or its residents were in danger, Badal family proved opportunistic and saved their personal interests first. On the other hand Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has always worked wholeheartedly for safeguarding the interests of Punjab and Punjabis,” said Dharamsot.

Meanwhile, Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu said that the culprits of desecration of holy Sri Guru Granth Sahib must be sent to jail at any cost, adding that CM Amarinder Singh is following up the matter with utmost devotion and seriousness. He said that the recent massive victory of Congress party in Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections have proved that the party has strengthened at grassroots level.

He also warned that any Congress worker or elected representative tries to indulge in corrupt practices would not only be shown the door but would also have to face the law.

