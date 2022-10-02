Separate Haryana gurdwara body: Sukhbir Singh Badal seeks support for ‘Khalsa March’ from two Takths on Oct 7

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Saturday appealed to the “Khalsa panth” to support the ‘Khalsa March’ to be held from Takth Sri Kesgarh Sahib and Takth Sri Damdama Sahib on October 7, saying “the community would unitedly defeat the conspiracy to weaken its institutions and divide its strength.”

Addressing a public meeting at Mudki in Ferozepur, Badal said, “A great injustice has been done to the community with a court order validating the Haryana Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Act of 2014 even as only the Parliament could change the inter-state corporate status of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).” He said while the Supreme Court had adjudged an inter-state body in the case of the SGPC, earlier Acts passed by the Punjab government vis a vis the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal were not approved on the plea that the SYL was an inter-state body.

Badal said it was a fact that the SGPC was governed by an Act of Parliament. He said this was the reason why the Centre appointed an election commissioner to hold its elections. “No other religion has such a democratic system to manage its religious institutions,” he said, adding this was the reason why a uniform ‘maryada’ was followed in all gurdwaras and they were administered so well.

He said the apex court verdict validating a separate committee for Haryana was not in the interests of the community. “Already infighting has started with the Baljit Singh Daduwal group supported by the BJP and Jhinda group supported by the Congress vying with each other to take control of the committee,” he said.

He said that earlier BJP had succeeded in taking over the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC). “Now even the Haryana committee has been recognized with the purpose of weakening the SGPC. Tomorrow they will target the SGPC in Punjab. We need to stand up and fight for our rights as all governments have aligned against us,” he said, while giving the example of how the previous Congress and AAP governments had submitted affidavits against the SGPC even as the BJP government in Haryana and the centre had also conspired against the SGPC.

Desecration case: Sikh bodies hold protest in Phagwara

Phagwara: Activists of some Sikh bodies held a protest march here Saturday demanding the arrest of those behind the desecration of Sikh religious book ‘Gutka Sahib’ in August.

They also demanded that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) be constituted to probe the case.

Advertisement

Pages of ‘Gutka Sahib’ were found scattered under a tree near the old civil hospital building here on August 31. Police had registered a case under relevant sections, including 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified people in the matter.

The protesters took out a march from the Singh Sabha Gurdwara, Sabzi Mandi to the site near the old civil hospital building where the pages were found.

Later, they submitted a memorandum to Phagwara Superintendent of Police (SP) Mukhtiar Rai demanding that an SIT be constituted to probe the case. The memorandum was addressed to the director general of police.