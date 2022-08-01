Badal seeks immediate girdwari, compensation for loss of crop, property

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday demanded immediate girdwari to assess the damage caused to standing crops of cotton and paddy in Muktsar, Fazilka, Ferozepur and Mansa districts besides release of compensation to those whose houses had been destroyed due to incessant rain.

Badal, who visited flooded villages in Lambi, said it was shocking that CM Bhagwant Mann had not even given directions to officials to make arrangements to drain flood water from fields and houses. He said that he would pay for it from his personal and MPLAD funds besides urging SAD workers to spray insecticides and medicines in the affected villages to stop the spread of diseases.

He also visited a dozen villages, including Midha, Lalbai, Tharajwala, Pucci Tibbi, Sardar Mota Singh Raja, Bodhiwala Kharak Singh, Panniwala and Nanakpura. He added, “Even as thousands of acres of agricultural land has been destroyed, people were waiting for government relief for the past 15 days. There is no electricity and diseases are spreading. Even now nothing is being done to drain out the water from affected areas.”

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Blaming the government for the current crisis, Badal said that no effort is being made to clean the drains before monsoons. “Nothing concrete has been done for farmers’ welfare. Even though the CM encouraged farmers to take up moong cultivation and announced a minimum support price of Rs 7,275 per quintal, pulse was selling at rates between Rs 4,500 and Rs 5,000 per quintal,” he said.