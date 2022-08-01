scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 31, 2022

Badal seeks immediate girdwari, compensation for loss of crop, property

Badal, who visited flooded villages in Lambi, said it was shocking that CM Bhagwant Mann had not even given directions to officials to make arrangements to drain flood water from fields and houses.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
August 1, 2022 1:58:37 am
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Punjab floods, Floods in Ludhiana, Punjab news latest, Punjab news update, Indian ExpressShiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Bada (file)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday demanded immediate girdwari to assess the damage caused to standing crops of cotton and paddy in Muktsar, Fazilka, Ferozepur and Mansa districts besides release of compensation to those whose houses had been destroyed due to incessant rain.

Badal, who visited flooded villages in Lambi, said it was shocking that CM Bhagwant Mann had not even given directions to officials to make arrangements to drain flood water from fields and houses. He said that he would pay for it from his personal and MPLAD funds besides urging SAD workers to spray insecticides and medicines in the affected villages to stop the spread of diseases.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

He also visited a dozen villages, including Midha, Lalbai, Tharajwala, Pucci Tibbi, Sardar Mota Singh Raja, Bodhiwala Kharak Singh, Panniwala and Nanakpura. He added, “Even as thousands of acres of agricultural land has been destroyed, people were waiting for government relief for the past 15 days. There is no electricity and diseases are spreading. Even now nothing is being done to drain out the water from affected areas.”

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’Premium
AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraftPremium
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraft
Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s historyPremium
Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855Premium
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855

Blaming the government for the current crisis, Badal said that no effort is being made to clean the drains before monsoons. “Nothing concrete has been done for farmers’ welfare. Even though the CM encouraged farmers to take up moong cultivation and announced a minimum support price of Rs 7,275 per quintal, pulse was selling at rates between Rs 4,500 and Rs 5,000 per quintal,” he said.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

2

Explained: ITR filing deadline about to run out, this what you need to know if you haven’t filed your return yet

3

Patra Chawl land scam case: ED detains Sanjay Raut after raiding his residence

4

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

5

Behind BJP scramble to debunk Koshyari, fears of Marathi manoos backlash, Uddhav Sena rise

Featured Stories

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Explained: What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which the ED has detaine...
Explained: What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which the ED has detaine...
Explained: A man who had monkeypox has died in Kerala, but here's why you...
Explained: A man who had monkeypox has died in Kerala, but here's why you...
Keep your eyes on the road to 2024, BJP tells its UP leaders at 3-day tra...
Keep your eyes on the road to 2024, BJP tells its UP leaders at 3-day tra...
Dakshina Kannada murder fallout puts Bommai’s future as CM in doubt
Dakshina Kannada murder fallout puts Bommai’s future as CM in doubt
Achinta Sheuli does heavy lifting to extend India’s golden run at Commonwealth Games weightlifting

Achinta Sheuli does heavy lifting to extend India’s golden run at Commonwealth Games weightlifting

What is the Patra Chawl case, in which Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has been detained
Express Explained

What is the Patra Chawl case, in which Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has been detained

After blow hot, blow cold, Mamata may reach out to Congress

After blow hot, blow cold, Mamata may reach out to Congress

AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’

AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’

Premium
A man who had monkeypox has died in Kerala, but here's why you must not panic

A man who had monkeypox has died in Kerala, but here's why you must not panic

NIA conducts searches across country in two Islamic State-related cases

NIA conducts searches across country in two Islamic State-related cases

Tales of tragedy: How communal murders rocked three families in Dakshina Kannada

Tales of tragedy: How communal murders rocked three families in Dakshina Kannada

Commonwealth Games: India beat Pakistan by eight wickets

Commonwealth Games: India beat Pakistan by eight wickets

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Opinion

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Akali churn

'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Akali churn

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Premium

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 31: Latest News
Advertisement