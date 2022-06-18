Back on Sangrur campaign trail, Bhagwant Mann shows lighter side of old political self

After a tepid response to his maiden roadshow, Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, was back on the campaign trail for the Sangrur Parliamentary bypolls on Friday, showing glimpses of his 2019 self. Mann on Friday could be seen in a lighter mood as he went about interacting with the masses, sharing a laugh often and appealing to the people to vote for Aam Aadmi Party’s Gurmel Singh during the upcoming bypolls. At times, the CM was spotted standing up through his car’s open sunroof to greet and meet people, while at some other instances he also got down from his vehicle to shake hands with a few.

The Chief Minister, while interacting with residents at Lehragaga constituency market said, “I am still the same person, it is just that a heavy layer of security has been added around me. They (the police) say that they need to travel with me or they will get suspended, so I tell them to do their duty. Meri security tussi ho, hor rabb hai (You people and the Almighty are my security),” Mann said as he came down from his SUV to meet the people briefly.

Introducing his party candidate Gurmel Singh, Mann said, “This 37-year-old sarpanch of Ghrachon village is now your Lok Sabha candidate. Only in the AAP can you see that people from middle-class common families are getting a chance to contest the Lok Sabha polls. You give him a chance and I will teach him how to speak in the Parliament, I will teach him how to raise questions. He will continue to get training from me. Just like a driver hands over the truck to his helper but keeps supervising, similarly I will ensure that he raises all your issues in the Parliament.”

Mann claimed that during his tenure as the Sangrur MP, he had raised many issues in the Parliament, while also stating that his MPLAD funds expenditure was very transparent and he had given details for each and every expenditure made by him.

In Dirba, where Punjab Finance Minister, Harpal Singh Cheema, joined the roadshow, Mann said,”We have started a direct Volvo bus service from Delhi airport to many cities of Punjab. The Oppostion now is after us for this. We want to ask them, what was stopping the SAD and the Congress from doing the same when they were in power. I did this in just 3 months of being sworn-in.”

Targeting SAD president, Sukhbir Badal, he said, “He used to say that they will rule for 25 years. But now on election posters, no one even wants to paste his pictures. Kewal Singh Dhillon switched from the Congress to BJP. Yet, his election posters have the same picture which he had used during his 2019 Lok Sabha campaign while he was with the Congress. Only the background has changed.”

On Thursday, Mann had faced protests at many places in Bhadaur and Barnala, with people who had gathered to witness his roadshow often stating that he had changed after becoming the CM. On Friday, Mann tweaked his strategy and fell back on his old tactics of using satire to target the Opposition candidates, drawing laughs and cheers from the crowd. As Mann’s cavalcade rolled through slowly on Friday, old campaign song — tere yaar nu dabban nu firde par dabda kithe aa — of 2019 and 2022 played in the background.

Mann on Friday again stated that many from his rival parties will soon be behind bars. “More than 60,000 acres of land has been encroached upon by many political leaders. That need to be freed.” Harpal Cheema added,”Anyone indulging in corruption will not be spared, be it someone from a rival party or even from our own party.” On Friday, Mann’s roadshow cut through Dirba, Lehragaga and Sunam constituencies with the CM visiting about 15 places — Jakhepal, Cheema, Dirba market, Sunam city area, Lehragaga market area, among others.