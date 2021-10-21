Back-channel talks always on, we welcome Capt’s ‘help’, say farm unions

The farmer unions protesting against the three agricultural laws for past nearly 11 months Wednesday said the back-channel talks with the Centre were always on but added they will thank former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh if he mediates and gets their issues resolved.

The last round of official talks between the Centre and the unions on January 22 had failed to resolve the stalemate. While the government offered to suspend the laws for 12-18 months, the farmers had refused to budge from their demand of total repeal of the legislations.

Sources claimed Amarinder had met a few farmer leaders twice after resigning as CM.

A farm union leader requesting not to be named but privy to the talks with government officials, said, “Efforts were always on. Back channels were open. Officials from the office of Home Minister and Agriculture Minister were in touch. However, things never reached consensus. Otherwise, dharna would have been lifted.”

Joginder Singh Ugrahan, president of the BKU (Ugrahan), said “few informal conversations” did happen in the past “where mediators offered to get our demands heard”.

Agriculture Ministry sources, however, ruled out any back-channel negotiations. They reiterated that the government had given a proposal to the protesting farm unions in January, but they had not accepted.