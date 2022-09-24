Baba Farid Univ to get specialist doctor as V-C who’ll be good administrator: Mann

The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) will get a “very good specialist doctor” as new vice-chancellor, who will also be a good administrator, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said Saturday, in what is his first public statement on the post that has remained vacant for the past two months after eminent spine specialist Dr Raj Bahadur resigned following a public humiliation at the hands of the state health minister.

“Before the Aagman Purab Mela concludes, a new V-C will be appointed who will be a good administrator as well. We will give you a very good specialist doctor who will be chosen without any ‘sifarish’ . The V-C will make BFUHS No. 1 university of Punjab and the Faridkot Medical College as No. 1 hospital. We need a person who should work,” Mann said.

He was addressing a gathering on the occasion of Baba Farid Aagman Purab in Faridkot. This year Faridkot is celebrating 50th Aagman Purab Mela, which started on September 19 and will conclude on September 28.

This is the first time that CM has spoken on the appointment of V-C at BFUHS. Mann on August 11 had accepted the resignation of Dr Raj Bahadur who had put in his papers citing humiliation at the hands of Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra, who had on July 29 forced him to lie on a dirty mattress during a routine inspection of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot. Dr Raj Bahadur had put in his papers on July 30, even though Mann had spoken to him and expressed regret over the incident. The 71-year-old specialist doctor, however, was firm and requested the CM to relieve him from services as the work environment was not conducive.

Mann also hit out at rival political leaders, calling them “chronic liars” while accusing them of being habitual of finding faults in every pro-people initiative of his government.

“These leaders have no other work except criticising several citizen-centric decisions taken by the state government. In dearth of any concrete issue, these leaders are criticising the state government only for the sake of criticism.” he said.

Mans said his state government will continue to work for the well-being of people and development of the state and leave no stone unturned for making Punjab free from corruption, drugs and unemployment.

Advertisement

He asserted that the previous governments plundered public wealth mercilessly. “Successive governments in the state have even surpassed the British in looting the taxpayers’ money,” he alleged.

However, he said his government will recover every single penny from corrupt leaders and optimally utilise it for the welfare of people.

Listing several initiatives of his government, Mann said the Aam Aadmi Party government is providing corruption-free governance to people, adding that pilferage in public money has been plugged and now funds are being used for the state and its people. He said his government has passed the historic one MLA, one pension scheme to ensure judicious use of funds. Likewise, around 100 Aam Aadmi Clinics have been dedicated across the state to people for imparting quality health services, he said, adding till date more than two lakh patients availed free treatment in the clinics and more than 30,000 blood tests have been conducted so far without any cost.

Advertisement

Mann said apart from ensuring quality health facilities to people, this has also reduced extra burden on big hospitals. Similarly, 600 units of free power are being provided to lakhs of households across the state, he said.

The CM further said on one hand the process for new recruitment has been started and on the other, wheels have also been set in motion to regularise contractual employees.

The state government will soon embark on a scheme to provide ration to beneficiaries on their doorsteps. Mann said pension will be disbursed among eligible beneficiaries at their homes.

Paying tributes to Baba Sheikh Farid, the CM described him as one of the greatest spiritual ambassadors, poet prophet and founder of ‘Sufi’ tradition in India.

He said Baba Farid’s philosophy of humanism and spirituality based on the principles of love, compassion, equality, humility, brotherhood and freedom reigned supreme and was all pervasive.