Friday, July 29, 2022

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Moga district selected by GoI for solid waste management in villages

Moga deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh aid that under this project, the waste generated in rural areas, whether it is solid or liquid, will be managed as per the instructions of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
Updated: July 29, 2022 9:18:31 pm
The DC said the project will be implemented jointly by the water supply and sanitation department, Panchayati Raj department and MGNREGA. (Representational Photo)

As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Moga in Punjab has been selected by the Government of India under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen), to make its villages garbage free.

Moga deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh held a meeting with officials of the panchayat and other departments and issued instructions in this regard. The DC said the project will be implemented jointly by the water supply and sanitation department, Panchayati Raj department and MGNREGA.

He said that under this project, the waste generated in rural areas, whether it is solid or liquid, will be managed as per the instructions of the Swachh Bharat Mission. The Water Supply and Sanitation Department has been given the responsibility of implementing this project while the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department will prepare their complete layout plan.

The DC said, the wet and dry waste will be collected from the doors and brought to the solid waste management site. Compost will be prepared from the wet waste generated from the kitchen. Plastic and other reusable waste will be recycled and other waste falling under the hazardous category will be destroyed as per norms. Similarly, liquid waste from houses will be put in ponds. This water will be prevented from entering the canals and rivers.

Likewise, it has been made mandatory to connect every house with a toilet facility and to have public toilets in the villages. Every house will be connected with a tap and clean water facility. The ponds in the villages will be cleaned and the rainwater will be properly managed. To provide full benefits to the residents of Moga of this project, the DC instructed the departments to complete the related activities in a time-bound manner. People should be made aware of this project. He said that the operation and maintenance of the solid waste management project will have to be done by the Gram Panchayat. He also appealed to the residents of the Moga district to cooperate to make this project a success.

