Avtar Singh Makkar’s funeral: Sukhbir, Dhindsa avoid each other

Former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Avtar Singh Makkar’s funeral was the first time Dhindsa and Sukhbir were present at an event at the same time after the latter voiced his dissent against the SAD chief openly. However, both leaders did not talk to each other and also avoided eye-contact.

Sukhbir was accompanied by other SAD leaders, including party spokesman Daljeet Singh Cheema, former SAD minister Bikramjeet Singh Majithia.

Later speaking about Makkar, Dhindsa said: “He rose from president of a local gurdwara management committee to the post of SGPC president. I do value his work done for the management of gurdwaras.”

When asked about the controversy surrounding Dhindsa’s remarks, Sukhbir said: “This is not the time to talk about anything political. We are here to condole the death of a former SGPC president. Don’t want to talk about anything else.”

Dhindsa, who had resigned from all Shiromani Akali Dal posts, has joined hands with its splinter groups to “liberate” SAD from the Badal family and to revive party’s “lost glory”.

