Aviation minister evasive on increasing flights between India, Canada from Punjab: AAP MP Sanjeev Arora

AAP Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana, Sanjeev Arora, on Tuesday stated that the Union Civil Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, had been “evasive” when asked about flights between India and Canada from Punjab’s airports.

Arora, on the query regarding increasing flights between India and Canada from Amritsar and Mohali airports, said that Scindia had given a ‘dissatisfactory’ reply.

The AAP MP said that he had asked the minister whether Amritsar and Chandigarh are left out in the recent pact signed between India and Canada to increase the number of flights, and if so, the reasons for it. Arora said he was “dissatisfied” with the reply given by the minister, adding that the minister in fact was “evasive” on his question.

Arora said that there was a need to introduce more flights between Punjab and Canada as the maximum number of Indians settled in Canada were Punjabis.

Arora said, “The minister kept on giving details of other countries, which have connections with Amritsar and Mohali, and avoided answering about the open skies agreement signed between India and Canada.”

According to Arora, Scindia is his reply stated, “National Civil Aviation Policy 2016, inter alia provides for open sky air service agreement on reciprocal basis with countries with territory located beyond a 5000 km radius from New Delhi. Canada agreed to India’s proposal for unlimited direct connectivity as per the open sky arrangement. It provides unlimited direct connectivity by Canadian Airlines to six Indian airports namely Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata. Reciprocally, the airlines of India are allowed unlimited direct connectivity from any point in India (including Amritsar and Chandigarh) to six airports in Canada, viz Toronto, Montreal, Edmonton, Vancouver, and two points to be selected by India…