‘Avail maximum benefit of centre’s schemes,’ says Ludhiana MP

Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu urged residents to avail maximum benefit of the centre’s schemes, like MGNREGA, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Grameen Sadak Yojana, among others. Bittu, who is also chairman of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA), was presiding over the committee’s meeting to review various state and central government sponsored schemes at Bachat Bhawan, here on Monday. The MP said that all departments, especially education, agriculture, social welfare, health, Municipal Corporation, water supply, sanitation, and rural development, need to play an active role to facilitate people who visit their offices daily.

While reviewing various schemes, Bittu asked the officers to organise awareness camps, so people at grassroots can enroll themselves. He also asked the officers to execute the work in a time-bound manner.

He was accompanied by MLAs Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, Jeevan Singh Sangowal and Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu, Zila Parishad chairman Yadwinder Singh Jandiali, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik, the heads of all government departments and other officials.

AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi raised the issue related to mid-day meals in government schools. He said that he has been regularly receiving complaints that the quality of the meal, in some schools, is not up to the mark. He also said that proper checking of anganwadi centres should be carried out. The DC directed the district education officer to conduct surprise checks on a weekly basis. Gogi also took up the issue of closure of National Child Labour Project (NCLP) schools by the union government and urged the Bittu to take up the issue with relevant authorities at the Centre. The DC informed that the students of these schools are being shifted to government schools, so that they can be brought to the mainstream. He also asked the civil surgeon to ensure that proper medical facilities are provided to the residents at government hospitals of the district.

Ludhiana (South) MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina raised the issue of poor supply of tap water in her constituency and that the officials should ensure potable drinking water in the constituency. The DC directed the officials to ensure that there are no water related complaints. She also directed the officials to take regular samples of drinking water in all areas of the district, including schools.

Gill MLA Jiwan Singh Sangowal also took up several issues related to his constituency. Other issues were also discussed in the meeting, related to MGNREGA, Dhandra cluster, mid-day meal, potable drinking water, aanganwari centres, health department, Covid-19 vaccination, and others.