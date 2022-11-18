ATM robbery bid: Senior BJP leader’s son, his aide arrested

Ludhiana police Friday arrested two people, including the son of a senior BJP leader, in the ATM robbery attempt incident of Kohara village.

Udairaj Singh Grewal, son of Sukhminderpal Singh Grewal, national secretary BJP Kisan Morcha, was arrested Friday morning from Chandigarh. Later in the evening, his accomplice Amritraj Singh was arrested in an encounter amid exchange of fire. He suffered a bullet injury in leg but no policemen was hurt in firing.

Late on Friday, Ludhiana police commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu issued a warning to the miscreants and said that if they open fire, police will retaliate. “We got information that Amritraj Singh was seen near Sufiyan Chowk in Ludhiana, following which, a team led by ADCP-4 Tushar Gupta, CIA staff-2 in-charge Beant Juneja and inspector Kulwant Singh tried to nab him. On seeing the police party the accused hit their vehicle with his Toyota Fortuner SUV in an attempt to escape. The accused fired four times at the police party and then police team retaliated. One of the bullets hit the accused in his leg. When he tried to escape after leaving the vehicle the police arrested him,” Sidhu said.

On November 6, the duo had made a failed attempt to break open the Punjab National Bank (PNB) ATM in Kohara village. When they did not succeed, they opened fire at the ATM multiple times. The accused left the place after they failed to extract money from it. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV. An FIR was registered under Sections 380 and 511 of IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act at Focal Point police station.

Meanwhile, Sukhminderpal Singh Grewal said that he had got a notice published in newspapers on February 3, 2015 stating that he was disowning his son Udairaj. “Punjab Police should take the matter legally as per facts. Neither I am going to interfere in police proceedings nor take my son’s side. He should be punished as per law,” said Grewal.