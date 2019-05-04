At Sunny Deol’s native village, a refrain: ‘he forgot his roots, how will he serve Gurdaspur’

He may be hitting the headline with unfailing regularity ever since he was named BJP candidate for Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency, but things don’t look so sunny for Ajay Singh Deol, aka Sunny Deol, at his native village Dango that falls in Fatehgarh Sahib parliamentary seat.

The village is not so enthused by the actor’s candidature. Reason: the residents are bitter with Deols for not giving back to their native place.

Asking people of Gurdaspur not to vote for Deol, village Sarpanch Amritpal Singh, who was nicknamed Bobby after actor’s younger brother Bobby Deol, said, “Jehra apne pind da nahi hoya, apnia jaddan bhul gya, oh Gurdaspur da kivein ho jaiega (the one who forgot his roots and his native village, how will he work for Gurdaspur)?”

The sarpanch said he had specially gone to Mumbai on Diwali in 2013 to bring Deol’s father and vetarn actor Dharmendra to his village. “I went brought Dharmendra here thinking he would help us in setting up a stadium for the village youth but he never helped us,” said the sarpanch.

The village residents said Dharmendra, who owned 2.5 acre land in the village, gave it away to his distant relatives in 2016 instead of donating it for a stadium. He also sold off his ancestral house to another party, said the sarpanch.

Sukhjeewan Singh, another resident said most of the village, having 1,900 votes, would vote for Congress candidate Dr Amar Singh. The village had voted for Aam Aadmi Party in 2014 Lok Sabha elections and later in 2017 Assembly election. “The village went with AAP but now it will go to the Congress. The sarpanch too is a Congress leader, elected in panchayat elections recently,” Sukhjeewan Singh said.

He further said that a few youths also tried their luck in Bollywood hoping Dharmendra would help them but no help came along the way.

Village residents said Dharmendra had left the village when he was three. He did not visit the village for several decades. He returned to the village in 2013 when a group of them met him in Mimbai and brought him here. After that he visited the village again in 2016. His sons never visited the village, said the residents.

Dharmendra’s relative, Shingara Singh, who was given the land by the Bollywood actor, however, said he was too excited at Deol’s candidature from Punjab. “I am planning to go to Gurdaspur to campaign for him. Let us see,” he said. Asked if he was invited, he said he did not need an invitation.

Gurmel Singh, another resident said he was not very enthused. “Ki farak painda hai. Gurdaspur aithon bahut door hai (what difference does it make? Gurdaspur is too far away from here).”

Dr Amar Singh, Congress candidate from Fatehgarh Sahib addressed a small rally in the village on Friday. “We organised it to show village’s support to Congress candidate. Saara pind Congress de naal hai (entire village is with Congress).”